HOOKIPA to Participate in the Kempen Life Sciences Conference

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that the company will participate in investor meetings at the Kempen Life Sciences Conference being held in Amsterdam, April 20 – 21, 2022.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, that are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes its wholly-owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapeutics targeting HPV16+ cancers, prostate cancer, KRAS-mutated cancers (including colorectal, pancreatic and lung), and other undisclosed programs. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

   
Media Enquiries Investors
Instinctif Partners Matt Beck
[email protected]  Executive Director – Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 7457 2020 [email protected]
+1 (917) 209-6886

