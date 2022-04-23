MeMed to host integrated symposium, oral presentation and poster spotlighting MeMed BV at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Conference

MeMed to host integrated symposium, oral presentation and poster spotlighting MeMed BV at the 32ndEuropean Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Conference

Haifa, Israel; Boston, MA – April 13, 2022 – MeMed, a leader in host response technologies, is pleased to announce that it will present their technology at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Conference (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal, April 23-26, 2022.

Clinical key opinion leaders will present clinical use and performance data in scientific sessions, including an integrated symposium, oral abstract presentation and poster abstract.

Eran Eden, MeMed’s co-founder and CEO, said: “We’re excited to partner with leading clinicians as they share new data at ECCMID, providing further evidence that MeMed BV is addressing the high unmet need for quickly differentiating between bacterial and viral infections.”

Integrated Symposium: Leveraging the host response to acute infection to create new diagnostic and prognostic tools

Time: 12:15-13:15 WEST/ 7:15-8:15am EDT

Date: 23 April 2022

Location: Hall Q

Speakers: Chaired by Tanya Gottlieb, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at MeMed, the symposium will feature. Prof. Louis Bont, Paediatrician Infectiologist at the Wilhelmina

Children’s Hospital in the University Medical Center Utrecht, speaking on ending antibiotic prescriptions for viral respiratory infections, and Dr. Sabine Dittrich, Head of Pneumonia and Fever at FIND, on utilizing and studying host biomarkers in low resource settings.

02195 – Oral Presentation: Commercial test that distinguishes between viral and bacterial infection in sepsis patients

Time: 11:00 WEST/ 6:00am EDT

Date: 23 April 2022

Sergey M. Motov, MD, FAAEM, Research Director at the Department of Emergency Medicine at Maimonides Medical Center, will deliver a talk on commercial tests that distinguish between viral and bacterial infection in sepsis patients.

01572 – Poster: Validation of a novel semi-quantitative immunoassay to differentiate bacterial versus viral infections from serum samples

Matthew Faron, PhD, Assistant Professor of Pathology Medical College of Wisconsin, will present a poster on MeMed BV performance validation data.

MeMed is a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response technologies with a portfolio of solutions designed to provide actionable insights for tough clinical dilemmas, aimed at improving patient outcomes. MeMed BV®, a test that enables physicians to distinguish between bacterial and viral infections in just 15 minutes, received FDA clearance in 2021 and there is a robust commercialization underway across the US.

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system’s complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. For additional information on MeMed, please visit http://www.me-med.com

About MeMed BV®

MeMed BV® is a first-of-its-kind immune-based protein signature test, developed and validated over the course of decade-long collaborations with leading academic and commercial partners. It provides physicians with an indispensable tool to help distinguish between bacterial and viral infections across multiple pathogens, even if the infection site is inaccessible or unknown. MeMed BV® measures and computationally integrates the levels of three immune system proteins: TRAIL, IP-10 and CRP. When run on the MeMed Key® platform, MeMed BV® provides a result within 15 minutes. MeMed BV® has been independently validated on thousands of patients and the results have been published in leading peer-reviewed journals (including Pediatrics , The Lancet ID , PLOS One , BMJ Peds and European Journal of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases ). The MeMed BV® test has received FDA Clearance, CE Mark in Europe and AMAR clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

