HPDC Launches the World’s First All-in-One Supply Chain Management Solution for Advanced & Personalized Therapies

Munich (DE), Nice (FR), April 5, 2022 Hypertrust Patient Data Care (HPDC) today announced the global launch of its extended Hypertrust X-Chain supply chain management solution for Advanced & Personalized Therapies (APT). It is the worldwide first solution that allows biotech and pharmaceutical companies to design, set up, plan, orchestrate, operate and scale APT supply chains with one single system – safe, secure and fully compliant with relevant standards and GMP guidelines.

“We are proud to offer our clients an end-to-end solution that natively comes with all components needed to make supply chain management of APT a simple, secure and smooth reality,” says Andreas Göbel, Managing Director at Hypertrust Patient Data Care. HPDC has extended its Hypertrust X-Chain solution with tailored modules that now comprehensively support supply chain management for APT on a strategic, tactical, operational, manufacturing and orchestration level. The new pivotal applications added to Hypertrust X-Chain are:

An End-to-End Patient Planning & Drug Product Operations Scheduling (PP&DPOS) for APT module, enabling real-time calculations of slot assignments and resulting treatment dates in make-to-order environments and

A Manufacturing Execution System (MES) for APT including hands-free Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) visualizations by augmented reality (AR) for production operators.

Hypertrust X-Chain can be implemented as an all-in-one supply chain management solution or flexibly with a focus on specific modules to complement existing system landscapes.

Comprehensive benefits for biotech and pharma companies

Startups as well as small and mid-sized biotech companies benefit from the breadth of the Hypertrust X-Chain all-in-one supply chain management solution for APT. It provides the backend for a smooth and perfectly operating supply chain for personalized therapies. At the same time, it streamlines qualification and validation activities of their computerized systems and reduces the total cost of ownership compared to heterogenous landscapes made up with solutions of different service providers. The different modules of Hypertrust X-Chain are combinable, configurable and scalable to manage end-to-end supply chain needs across all therapy life cycle phases, from the clinical phase up to post-commercialization.

Hypertrust X-Chain is elastically deployable – in centralized, decentralized and hybrid manufacturing modes. It provides full treatment transparency to all stakeholders at the touch of a button and ensures frictionless supply chain processes with a maximum level of security and control.

Large pharmaceutical enterprises with an established IT infrastructure can flexibly leverage specific modules and services of Hypertrust X-Chain to address white spots within their solution landscape, such as supply chain simulations, label management or the end-to-end treatment orchestration core.

Live demos at LogiPharma 2022 in Nice

The new Hypertrust X-Chain solution will be presented at LogiPharma 2022, the world’s leading pharma supply chain event, from April 5-7 in Nice, France. Detailed information and live demos are available at the Hypertrust Patient Data Care booth #59.

About Hypertrust Patient Data Care

Hypertrust Patient Data Care (HPDC) provides specialized solutions and consulting services to optimize the supply chain of Advanced & Personalized Therapies. HPDC products and services support all product lifecycle stages from pre-clinical trials to commercialization. With HPDC’s broad supplier and service provider ecosystem, companies can accelerate the setup of their Advanced & Personalized Therapy supply chain processes. Hypertrust is a spin-off of CAMELOT Consulting Group.

About Hypertrust X-Chain

Hypertrust X-Chain enables pharmaceutical and biotech companies to design, set-up, plan, orchestrate, operate and scale a frictionless APT supply chain that ensures highest data security based on latest technology, decentralization and pharmaceutical standards. It is the world’s first all-in-one supply chain management solution for Advanced & Personalized Therapies.

More information: https://www.hypertrust-patient.com

Hypertrust PR Contact:

Nadine Pflaum

Marketing Lead

Hypertrust Patient Data Care GmbH

Gabrielenstr. 9 | 80636 München | Germany

Phone: +49 (0)621 86298-270

Email: [email protected]

www.hypertrust-patient.com

Source: RealWire