Speedcast Signs Partnership Agreement with Lars Thrane to Deliver Iridium® Safety Solutions

Speedcast portfolio addition offers certified safety communications services for maritime customers

Aberdeen, United Kingdom — April 5, 2022 — Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced today its partnership with Lars Thrane, offering a suite of terminals and the ability to deliver Iridium® Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) services. Following Iridium’s launch of the GMDSS service in 2020, this contract formalizes the addition of the service to Speedcast’s Managed Services portfolio.

As part of the agreement, Speedcast will offer the full range of Lars Thrane terminals – models LT-3100, LT-3100S and LT-4100, with the LT-3100S as the only Iridium GMDSS certified terminal available today. Connectivity service for the terminals will be delivered through Iridium’s low-latency global network, providing reliable coverage even in adverse weather around the entire globe, including over the Arctic and Antarctic waters. As the most advanced mariner safety service in the market, Iridium GMDSS encompasses a set of protocols, equipment, and communications systems designed to ensure that if a ship is in distress, aid can be dispatched from anywhere in the world. The contract scope also provisions Speedcast as a strategic partner for Iridium GMDSS, with trained engineers ready for deployment worldwide.

“Speedcast strives to continuously provide the latest advancements in technology to best equip our customers for operational success,” said Jeffrey Irwin, Vice President, Product Management at Speedcast. “We’re pleased to offer certified safety solutions via our partnership with Lars Thrane. By combining the delivery of Iridium GMDSS services via Lars Thrane’s best-in-class terminals, with corporate and crew connectivity provided by Speedcast’s global mobility network, customers can realize ubiquitous communications to meet all their fleet needs. This is a game changer for maritime industry safety.”

“The decision to partner with Speedcast was straightforward, given its global footprint, maritime expertise, professional field engineers and status as a long-term partner with Iridium,” said Thomas Flinth, Sales Manager at Lars Thrane. “We look forward to revolutionizing maritime safety by joining forces to deliver the communications tools necessary to keep mariners safe.”

To learn more about Iridium GMDSS service, visit www.speedcast.com/Iridium-GMDSS or email [email protected].

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

About Lars Thrane A/S

Lars Thrane A/S specializes in design and manufacturing of high-performance Iridium Satellite Phones, NMEA 0183 & NMEA 2000 Electronic Compasses, and GNSS & GPS Receivers, using the latest, innovative and ground breaking technology. With a strong background in satellite communications engineering, and experience in the development of maritime communications and navigation equipment, Lars Thrane A/S brings high performance products into the maritime world of tomorrow. Our products are for the maritime professional and leisure markets.

Lars Thrane A/S is a privately owned company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

