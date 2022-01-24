HUVRdata Welcomes Energy Robotics to Its Partner Network Ecosystem

Simplify the deployment and scaling of automated inspection technology for O&G, wind, solar, and other industrial asset owners

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, at the 25th Annual NISTM Aboveground Storage Tank Conference, HUVRdata, Inc. (HUVR) welcomed Energy Robotics to the HUVR Partner Network (HPN).

“We are thrilled to have Energy Robotics as the newest member of our partner network,” said Bob Baughman, CEO HUVR. “When we created the first purpose-built inspection data management software platform, we knew from day one that seamlessly integrating with the leading inspection tools and robotics providers would be invaluable for our customers, and what Energy Robotics brings to the table is exceptional.”

The industrial asset inspection, maintenance, and repair (IRM) landscape gets bigger and more complex every year, with studies indicating that the global market will reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, or $65.81B, by 2028. Driven by new manufacturing technologies, regulations, working environments, processes, and environmental safety & governance (ESG) requirements, energy providers and manufacturers struggle to adapt and keep up. Fortunately, both HUVR and Energy Robotics have already seen their customers thrive by adopting specialized robotics tools to meet the ever-increasing challenges.

The inspection robots market size is projected to reach between $160 and 260B by 2030. The growth of autonomous robotic inspection is driven by the numerous challenges facing manual inspection, including a shortage of engineers, remote locations, potentially dangerous work environments and deployment costs. Furthermore, the massive variety of industrial asset types, inspection needs, environments, plant structures, production processes, and compliance mandates across sectors and around the world raises the need to deploy a fleet of unique robots even in a single industry.

The robot-agnostic autonomous inspection solution from Energy Robotics enables asset owners to manage such a fleet of unique robots. The Energy Robotics software platform powers robots to reliably and consistently collect high quality inspection data. This raw data is transformed into actionable information through AI-driven analytics and delivered to the customer’s asset management system. The result is an end-to-end solution for autonomous inspection and automated data collection.

To aggregate, automate and analyze the data from a fleet of unique robotic inspection tools—as well as from existing checklist information—companies require an inspection data management software (IDMS) platform. The availability of HUVR’s holistic, easy-to-use, purpose-built platform that rolls out seamlessly, efficiently and quickly is game-changing for asset owners who all rely on multiple inspection technologies. The HUVR IDMS platform supports different types of robots and enables the integration of a variety of incremental apps to carry out the AI-supported evaluation of the collected data.

The partnership between HUVR and Energy Robotics means an integration that offers a revolutionary answer to these challenges: a software solution that brings together a hardware-independent robot control system, cloud-based fleet management, and AI-driven data analysis for industrial inspection tasks—all seamlessly connected to an enterprise-wide IDMS platform.

“With our Software-as-a-Service and Robot-as-a-Service models, we offer our customers end-to-end solutions tailored to their specific use cases,” said Marc Dassler, CEO of Energy Robotics. “Robots equipped by us can be used for remote and autonomous inspection in demanding environments such as the oil, gas, petrochemical and energy industries, and now the data and insights collected can be automatically housed in the HUVR platform.”

Since 2016, HUVRdata has been transforming the way industrial equipment owners and inspection companies manage and perform inspections, enabling immediate ROI and improved production KPIs. By partnering with HUVRdata—whose platform can merge data from any source—Energy Robotics can inject data and insights into a customer’s HUVR platform, allowing them to more efficiently plan, manage, collect data and generate findings, as well as create reports and analytics from quadruped inspections so that they stay compliant, maximize reliability and increase operational excellence.

For a video demo on how HUVR and Energy Robotics work together, please visit https://www.huvrdata.com/huvr-and-energy-robotics/.

About Energy Robotics

Energy Robotics provides an end-to-end solution for autonomous inspections in capital-intensive industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and energy. More than 50 robots with a total of more than 50,000 operating hours are already in use on four continents. Our team of robotics wizards develop software platforms that integrate seamlessly with industrial operations systems and allows operators to easily manage a fleet of mobile robots. We equip autonomous robots to capture high-quality data and use AI-driven analytics to convert it into actionable information. Our mission is to relieve humans from repetitive, undesirable, and hazardous tasks through autonomous robotics while helping industries accelerate their journey to Industry 4.0. Find more information at https://www.energy-robotics.com/.

About HUVRdata

HUVRdata is the first purpose-built Inspection Data Management Software Platform. Created in the cloud, the mobile-connected HUVR Platform enables the aggregation, analysis, and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot, or field technician. The largest energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports – from any workflow. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability, and operational excellence. For more information visit https://www.huvrdata.com/.

Contacts

Jamey Heinze



[email protected]