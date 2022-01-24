IDC Introduces Agile Value Management Consulting Service to Optimize Development Efforts and More Effectively Measure Team Productivity

New offering helps organizations gain predictability, control, and visibility into high profile Agile projects to improve cost, quality, and performance

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AVM–International Data Corporation (IDC) today unveiled Agile Value Management (AVM) consulting service as part of the IDC Metri product portfolio. The service is designed to bring standardized, repeatable methods of measuring software quality and team output to all Agile-enabled organizations. IDC’s unique approach of implementing standard units of measure to manage Agile team value solves a global industry challenge, helping organizations gain predictability, control, and visibility into high profile Agile projects. To support this new offering, IDC published several complementary resources to offer practical advice and share data-driven insights to maximize investments in Agile development efforts. To learn more about the IDC Metri product portfolio, visit https://www.idc.com/idcmetri.

IDC Agile Value Management (AVM) Consulting Service

Many organizations report significant challenges with Agile development including cost and time forecasting, project visibility, predictability, and quality. Agile’s fluid and responsive development approach makes it difficult to systematize and aggregate the information that management needs to effectively assess the business value performance of the teams.

IDC asserts that standardized metrics combined with code review are the solution to this common challenge. When teams are assessed in an objective, repeatable, consistent, and auditable manner, standardized value metrics like Productivity, Cost Efficiency, Delivery Speed, and Quality can be measured, compared, and used for decision making and course correction. AVM allows for accurate and fact-based insights into development and better management to drive business results. To learn more about IDC’s AVM solution, visit https://www.idc.com/idcmetri/avm.

IDC AVM Resources:

“Time and time again, we see organizations struggling to better manage Agile and optimize development efforts to support rapid digital transformation. AVM was purpose built to address this growing organizational priority and deliver the essential metrics customers need to make Agile more measurable and deliver true business value,” said Kevin Prouty, group vice president at IDC. “We will continue to deliver practical, fact-based insights and unmatched consulting services based on industry best practices, to provide end-to-end support to our customers – the organizations building the Future Enterprise.”

