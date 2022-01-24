RXR and HQ Announce Employee Shuttle Service to Provide Starrett-Lehigh Office Tenants Efficient Return to Work

Tenants at the Iconic West Chelsea Building Can Access HQ Shuttles Between Key Transit Hubs and Work

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RXR, a leading real estate owner, investor, operator, and developer, and HQ, the country’s largest corporate transportation company, have announced their partnership on the launch of corporate shuttles from major transit hubs for office tenants of the New York City landmark Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea. As businesses continue to evolve to meet the needs of a post-pandemic workforce, this partnership provides easily accessible and flexible travel options for employees and further solidifies Starrett-Lehigh’s connectivity to major transportation hubs within NYC as employees return to the office.

RXR has partnered with HQ to provide a seamless commute for Starrett-Lehigh employees from major transit hubs, with stops at 14th Street & 8th Avenue near A, C, E, and L train lines and 23rd Street & 8th Avenue near C and E train lines, Port Authority and Penn Station. Through RXR’s proprietary WorxWell App, Starrett-Lehigh tenants can purchase and activate tickets, as well as view the current location of the shuttle and its estimated time of arrival at each stop. Shuttles run five days a week during the peak work hours from 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM, and 4:45 PM to 7:45 PM.





“RXR is excited to provide our customers the best return to office experience through such features as the HQ tech-enabled, luxury shuttle service,” said William Elder, EVP and Managing Director of New York City Leasing at RXR. “RXR continues to build upon its signature foundation of providing employees with a high-quality, diverse array of amenities to ensure our customers are able to enjoy their workplace, while sustaining productivity, efficiency, and creativity.”

HQ provides sustainable and flexible ways of travel and is the largest mobility company for a corporate shuttle service in the United States. HQ offers an efficient way of commuting by taking the complexity out of travel by providing a reliable, cost-efficient service that helps companies ensure that their employees’ health and safety remain a priority.

“At HQ, we provide employees with the best riding experience and transform the commute to work from a daunting experience to a stress-free and easy ride,” said Amiad Solomon, co-founder & CEO of HQ. “We offer safe, comfortable and sustainable riding options for employees. Our partnership with RXR for the historic Starrett-Lehigh Building comes exactly at the time when employees are starting to head back to the office in a hybrid or full-time format.”

About RXR Realty

​​RXR Realty LLC (“RXR”) is a New York-based, 500+ person, vertically integrated real estate operating and development company with expertise in a wide array of value creation activities, including ground up real estate development, uncovering value in underperforming properties, repurposing well-located iconic properties, incorporating cutting edge real estate technologies and value added lending. RXR’s primary investment strategy is focused on New York City and the surrounding region. The RXR platform manages 73 commercial real estate properties and investments with an aggregate gross asset value of $21.0 billion, comprising approximately 26.8 million square feet of commercial properties, a multi-family residential portfolio of approximately 4,200 units under operation or development, and control of development rights for an additional approximately 2,900 multi-family and for sale units in the New York Metropolitan area as of June 30, 2021. Gross asset value compiled by RXR Realty in accordance with company fair value measurement policy and is comprised of capital invested by RXR and its partners, as well as leverage. To learn more about RXR Realty, please visit rxrrealty.com.

About HQ

HQ, the largest mobility company for corporate travel in the United States offers next-generation corporate mobility solutions and commuter shuttle options for corporations. HQ services corporate clients in the industry sectors of finance, marketing, technology including dozens of Fortune 500 companies. HQ makes it easy for companies to manage their ground transportation and offer has one of the largest networks of car providers across the US. The company was formed from a merger between shuttle solutions company Hip Mobility and corporate mobility software provider SummitQwest Ground to combine the two companies’ collective experience in transforming the way enterprises, and their employees travel. To learn more about HQ, please visit hqtravel.com.

