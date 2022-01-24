Museum of American Finance to Bring Museum Finance Academy Certificate Program for High School Students to National Audience

Free Personal Finance Course Offers Scholarships to Top Achievers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Museum of American Finance announced it will bring its popular Museum Finance Academy (MFA) course for high school students to a national audience for the Spring 2022 semester with the addition of a second section of the afterschool program to accommodate the schedules of students in different time zones. MFA is the cornerstone of the Museum’s financial literacy efforts and provides a foundation in personal finance along with the ability to earn partial college scholarships.

Currently offered virtually via Zoom, MFA is a free five-session personal finance certificate course for 11th and 12th graders with the goal of teaching students to aspire to financial independence through developing an appreciation for savings, establishing financial goals and learning to avoid scams. This course requires no prior knowledge of finance, business or economics. The top four students in each class will be awarded a partial college scholarship ranging from $500 to $1,000.

MFA will be held from 4:15 – 5:30 pm ET and 4:15 – 5:30 pm CT on April 26, May 3, 10, 17 and 18. Students must choose one class time and remain in that class for the duration of the course. MFA is free to high school juniors and seniors, but advance registration is required. More information can be found at www.moaf.org/mfa.

The Spring 2022 semester of the MFA program has been generously sponsored by ING Americas.

About the Museum of American Finance

As a socially relevant organization, the Museum of American Finance seeks to improve understanding of the influence of financial institutions and capital markets on the US and global economies, and on individuals’ lives. The Museum is dedicated to educating the public on finance and financial history through exhibits, financial literacy programs and public events. An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, the Museum seeks to empower individuals of all backgrounds to strive toward financial independence, while encouraging curiosity and discovery. For more information, visit www.moaf.org or connect with the Museum on Facebook or Twitter.

About ING Americas

ING Americas is the brand name of ING’s wholesale business in the Americas region, and a part of ING Group N.V. (“ING”), a global financial services company of Dutch origin with a network spanning 40 countries. ING has more than 54,000 employees offer financial services to customers in over 40 countries. Sustainability forms an integral part of ING’s strategy, evidenced by ING’s ranking as Leader in the banks industry group by Sustainalytics and ‘A’ rating in MSCI’s ratings universe. ING Group shares are included in major sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) index products of leading providers STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell. ING Americas offers a full array of wholesale financial products, such as commercial lending, corporate finance and a full range of financial markets, products and services.

