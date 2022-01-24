Infinity Stone Stakes Claim Adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2022) – Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (formerly, Contakt World Technologies Corp.) (CSE: GEMS) (OTC PINK: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (“Infinity Stone” the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has staked a mineral claim (the “Claim“) adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’s (CSE: PMET) Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. Patriot Battery Metals has made several recent announcements with regard to their project, including their announcement on April 28, 2022 “Patriot Completes Logging of Drill Core From Winter Drill Program That Confirms Wide Zones of Pegmatite Over a 1.4 km Strike Length“.

A Qualified Person is reviewing the Claim to determine if any historic work has been completed.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.’s mission is to deliver solutions across industries. The Company’s primary business units are Contakt World and HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and the Company is actively looking to acquire portfolio assets in other sectors such as SaaS solutions and energy metals.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

