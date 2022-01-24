Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2022) – LBank Exchange is an innovative crypto assets trading platform with 6.4 million global users. Since the start of its journey, LBank Exchange has continuously expanded in the global market, serving users in over 210 countries and regions worldwide, with features including spot and grid trading, derivatives, finance, NFT marketplace, and many more.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange will Launch Innovation Zone for Better User Experience

For better catering to users’ needs, LBank Exchange has strived to select better, more promising projects for listing and to classify them in a more orderly manner. To make user’s investment experience even smoother, LBank Exchange recently announced a brand new feature called Innovation Zone for spot trading projects, which will soon be launched on its platform.

New projects with growing potential that are lesser-known compared to popular projects will be gathered in Innovation Zone, so that users can make their investment choices more easily and wisely, as well as providing a place where these projects can truly shine.

According to the official announcement, LBank Exchange will also provide opportunities for projects in the Innovation Zone to be transferred to the Main Zone, if they meet any of the following requirements:

1. The community is strong and vibrant, or the project concept is widely seen to have a lot of potential by the mainstream market

2. The overall market cap of the project is relatively high

3. The project team has a strong background in the industry and has excellent credentials; or the token economic model is innovative and has a wide range of application scenarios

In addition, LBank Exchange will evaluate the liquidity and price of the Innovation Zone project for two months. If there is a significant drop or poor liquidity during the evaluation period, LBank will choose to delist the project at an opportune time.

With this brand new feature, LBank Exchange believes that its users will have greater experience when using its platform, and projects will have better opportunities for growth and reaching their full potential.

