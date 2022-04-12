Inside LBank’s Bitcoin Miami Exhibition, Sponsorship, and Satellite Event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2022) – Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Bitcoin Miami 2022 as a first-time sponsor and exhibitor, attracting more than 500 attendees to their satellite event, and announcing their many ambitions in the United States.

As one of the biggest crypto events in the US, Bitcoin Miami 2022 gathered over 35,000 attendees, making it the biggest Bitcoin gathering to date. LBank exhibited at the conference for the first time promoting its products and services in person and sharing with the world some of its future plans for the US.

LBank COO, Shantnoo Saxsena, shared in an interview his opinion on what an event like bitcoin Miami represents, “The crypto industry is all about difference. As you can see this is the same old bull that we’ve seen always, but this bull is 2.0 which makes it so graceful and wonderful,” Saxsena says. The 2.0 version bull signals the advent of a new era of crypto dominance and a new way of global growth. LBank wishes to support this trend by spreading crypto to more corners of the world, with its newest stop in Miami.

On April 6th, LBank hosted a successful satellite event for further talk and socializing after the main conference. The event, named “Chill and Chat with LBank”, was delighted to host more than 500 attendees from all across the industry. LBank CMO, Kaia Wang, said, “We’re so glad to have so many people join us, and we’ve certainly made a lot of new friends.”

Miami seems to be only the first stop for LBank in the US. LBank is shown to be a sponsor for Coindesk Consensus 2022, which will be hosted in mid-June. When asked if LBank will be an exhibitor at consensus, staff told us that LBank has a lot planned for consensus, planning not only to be an exhibitor but also to host a speaking session.

LBank has traditionally been a strong player in the UAE, with a major office in the crypto-friendly city of Dubai, but 2022 will see a lot of new activity in the US. “We see great potential in the US. Miami really welcomed us with open arms and we are more than excited about Austin (where Coindesk Consensus will be hosted),” a representative said. “We hope to further establish our presence in the US and Europe. Many think LBank is a new company because we are not very well known in the US. In fact, we are one of the older players in the game with 7 years under our belt. We hope to expand in the US within the next few years and you will certainly be seeing a lot more from us.”

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

