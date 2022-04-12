New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2022) – MiniFootball is thrilled to announce that its token is being revived, along with other features.

Figure 1: MiniFootball Token Re-Launch, Experiences Major Price Surge Within 12 Hours

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/120373_

MiniFootball has been the subject of numerous allegations in the past. The community and team, on the other hand, banded together to work behind the scenes to bring the project back to life. MiniFootball is back and plans to become better. The price, after the shilling and pumping, went to a 700% price increase in less than 12 hours.

With the 2022 World Cup approaching, the community hopes to reward and provide various forms of entertainment such as soccer star promotions, game tickets, and so on. The $MFT symbol stands for MiniFootball Token, which is a utility token that drives the project’s ecosystem. It includes Fantasy Football, Mini Games, and Head Football, among other things.

Football Fantasy

A free fantasy football league is available on MiniFootball. Players can compete with other gamers, friends, and token holders in the league and will be awarded for winning the league championship.

How Do I Purchase MiniFootball Tokens

PancakeSwap offers MiniFootball Token for purchase: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap

Upcoming Events

Endless Runner

A 2D platformer game will be included in MiniFootball. Players will be able to select a pet character after the game is released. The entire plot revolves around the player avoiding obstacles and collecting as many tokens as possible.

Practice and P2E modes will be included in the platformer game. Players can use the practice mode to learn the ropes and improve their skills. This is where players can earn real money from their efforts in the P2E mode. To talk or interact with the pet character, a simple touch/click would suffice.

Head Football

This game will be a Play2Earn NFT version of the game that is known and heard of, featuring NFT characters and super powers that can be acquired and sold within the game. Once development is complete and deliverable, more information and previews will be made available.

MiniFootball Token Information

MiniFootball is a meme community coin that merges the worlds of Doge and Football to establish a powerful and stable community where members can explore the realm of decentralized finance and football. MiniFootball provides opportunities for football fans and other community members through a community award system.

MiniFootball will also make a major announcement in the coming days. Further news will be updated in the coming days.

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/minifootball/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/minifootball

Social Media Handles:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/minifootballtoken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiniFootballBsc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/minifootballbsc/

Contact Info:

Organization: Minifootballtoken

Name: Sergio Busquets

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://minifootballtoken.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120373