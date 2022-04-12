Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Vehicle Mining System (VMS) on April 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VMS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 (UTC+8) on April 15, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Vehicle Mining System (VMS) on April 15, 2022

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/120379_4a34aae7d4c0a8f6_002full.jpg

The current mining system of cryptocurrency often has problems such as high price and great power consumption. To provide an easy, simple and efficient solution, Vehicle Mining System (VMS) was created with the idea of making payments with coins mined in a moving car, which prioritizes environmental protection by allowing users to utilize electricity. The VMS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 (UTC+8) on April 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Vehicle Mining System

Vehicle Mining System (VMS) is a system that can be used for all vehicles with engines. It is an efficient solution that resolved the electrical problems of mining computers supplying power from alternators of operating transportation engines, and aims to be equipped on most vehicles in the future.

As the world’s first patent application, trademark application, and design application of this area, VMS provides main functions including engine-alternator-inverter, mining computer, aluminum rack, power supply, LED cooling system, GPU, monitoring display, trunk installation, central server, etc.

Affiliated with a local strategic partner and providing services through close connection with banks, capitals, and loan companies, VMS allows payment to be made with mined coins, and conversion to VMS Coin is also possible. Coin mined from mining computers of each vehicle are gathered to the central server, which converts mined crypto to VMS Coin and puts it in the coin wallet. It automatically manages customers’ coin accounts, such as customer member management, coin wallets, and monthly payment status.

About VMS Token

VMS is the native token of Vehicle Mining System. The owner of VMS can invest in projects and trade on virtual asset exchanges through the coins they have as an investment operator. In addition, since it has a value as a cryptocurrency and can be swapped with other coins, there is a variety of uses. Users who purchase and hold can produce coins of the same value through swap, and can expect a variety of real-world uses with the increase of service platforms.

Based on ERC-20, VMS has a total supply of 4 billion (i.e. 4,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is provided for ICO token sales, 25% is provided for reserve fund, 15% is allocated to the team and advisors, 8% is provided for presale, and the rest 2% is provided for bounty program.

VMS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 (UTC+8) on April 15, 2022, investors who are interested in Vehicle Mining System investment can easily buy and sell VMS token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about VMS Token:

Official Website: https://www.vmscoin.com

Telegram: https://t.me/Vehicle_Mining_System

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vmscoin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vmscoin-108161448498525

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

PR Contact:



ZEX PR WIRE

https://zexprwire.com/

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120379