Intellabridge to Present at Wharton’s Mack Institute For Innovation Spring Conference

Menlo Park, California and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2022) – Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (“Intellabridge”) today announced that its Head of Strategy, Ronald Angsiy, will present at Wharton’s Mack Institute for Innovation Management Spring Conference 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The event will feature live presentations from CEOs and executives from a wide range of industry verticals partnered with the Wharton School.

Ronald will present “Sustainability In Blockchain” on how recent generation blockchain systems present an environmentally sustainable solution to several real-world use cases today, along with an economic exploration of cost structures comparing legacy systems to blockchain-based systems. This talk is part of a larger conference theme on corporations moving beyond profit: investments and innovations related to environment, sustainability and governance (ESG).

“Intellabridge leverages the Stanford engineering-created Terra Blockchain, which uses less electricity in an entire year than either the Ethereum or Bitcoin networks consume in a single day. This $30+ billion USD ecosystem presents an alternative to the current financial system with lending, borrowing, corporate ownership, indexes, and bond products all issued through an underlying stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar.”

