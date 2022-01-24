Interstate Van Lines Is Recognized with its Fourth ATA Fleet Safety Award





SPRINGFIELD, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interstate Van Lines, Inc., a leading U.S. transportation service provider of household goods, was recently recognized as a recipient of an American Trucking Associations (ATA) 2022 Fleet Safety Award during its annual Moving and Storage Conference (MSC) in Orlando.

Interstate’s award is for fleets with up to 5 million miles per year and was earned on the basis of the company’s distinguished highway safety record, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. The 2022 award marks the fourth time the company has earned this award for fleet safety. “Safety is free and it’s critical to the success of our company, so we look to use it generously,” said Interstate Van Lines President J.D. Morrissette. “The Fleet Safety Award is a testament to the tremendous pride and hard work Interstate’s drivers bring to the job each day, and is the result of the company’s ongoing commitment to a culture of safety – both on the job and over the road.”

Interstate’s fleet utilizes telematics GPS tracking technology and Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) to enhance driver and highway safety, increase security and improve operational efficiencies. Telematics technology allows fleet managers to monitor driver behavior while ELDs track hours of service, or driving time. GPS devices provide fleet managers with visibility into the exact location of the company’s tractors and trailers during transport.

In addition to leading edge technology, Interstate’s culture of safety consists of daily equipment and facilities inspections, specialized preventive maintenance programs, safety briefings, and recognition of safety achievements and milestones, among other initiatives.

ABOUT AMERICAN TRUCKING ASSOCIATIONS

American Trucking Associations (ATA) is the largest and most comprehensive national trade association for the trucking industry.

ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation’s freight. ATA is an 86-year old federation with state trucking association affiliates in all 50 states. We represent every sector of the industry, from LTL to truckload, agriculture and livestock to auto haulers, and from large motor carriers to small business enterprises.

www.trucking.org

ABOUT INTERSTATE

The Interstate Family of Companies encompasses a worldwide group of moving, relocation and logistics services and solution providers, serving federal, state and local government agencies, corporate enterprises and private transferees for over 75 years. Headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, U.S.A., Interstate is a $100 million enterprise supporting the management, transportation and handling of more than $1 billion in customer-valued goods and property annually.

www.MoveInterstate.com.

Contacts

Duane Bailey



Interstate Moving | Relocation | Logistics



[email protected]

703.226.3220