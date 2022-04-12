Investing in 60 Seconds: Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical is leading the digital surgical market with Performance-Guided Surgery(TM)

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2022) – PCG Digital — Surgery can be unpredictable, and a staggering one in five patients undergoing surgery has one, or even multiple, preventable surgical complications.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE American: ASXC) is setting a new standard for robotic, laparoscopic surgery with its technology platform, Senhance®, which enhances the work of surgeons using state-of-the-art robotics, augmented intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The Senhance system provides surgeons with real-time clinical intelligence, allowing them to perform minimally-invasive, laparoscopic procedures that result in fewer surgical complications and potentially faster recovery times for patients.

Shameze Rampertab, Chief Financial Officer at Asensus Surgical, outlines three value drivers for investors that will have the market paying attention in the coming months.

Mr. Rampertab says that Asensus Surgical continues to see significant growth and that the company is not only leading the market with AI and ML in surgery, but is ahead of its competitors.

“Surgeons around the world performed 2,100 procedures in 2021 using the Senhance® Surgical program, up 44% from 2020.

“The Senhance Surgical system’s augmented intelligence offers capabilities and instruments our competitors just don’t have. Our system works with 3mm instruments – the smallest available today – and surgeons’ work is enhanced by superior measurement and haptic technology during surgery.

“In the future, Asensus’ Surgical Assurance Framework expects to provide advanced pre-operative, intra-operative and post-operative intelligence that helps surgeons prep, plan and respond when the unexpected occurs.”

https://youtu.be/apbnggbvKuI

In 2021, Asensus saw significant growth in its active installed base, drove the highest procedure volumes in its commercial history, and continued the development and expansion of its portfolio. The company is on track to achieve multiple commercial and regulatory milestones in 2022, including initiating 10-12 new Senhance Surgical systems, filing a 501(k) for FDA clearance of Senhance for pediatric indication and receiving CE mark for expanded machine vision capabilities for its Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™).

