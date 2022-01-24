IO Biotech Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar Series

Part 1: A New Way to Kill Tumors–IO102-IO103 Phase 3 Trial in Combination with Anti-PD-1 in Advanced Melanoma

Thursday, April 28th @ 12:30pmET

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform, announced today that it will be hosting a series of key opinion leader (KOL) webinars. Part 1, entitled “A New Way to Kill Tumors―IO102-IO103 in Combination with Anti-PD-1 in Advanced Melanoma” will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 12:30pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations from:

Alexander Eggermont, MD, PhD (University Medical Center Utrecht, Comprehensive Cancer Center Munich)

Jason J. Luke, MD, FACP (University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center)

Discussion will include:

The current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with metastatic melanoma

IO Biotech’s investigational immunotherapeutic vaccines, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1 expressing cells, respectively

The data behind FDA’s decision to grant breakthrough therapy status based on the MM1636 Phase 1/2 clinical trial with 30 patients with metastatic melanoma receiving IO102-IO103 and anti-PD-1

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click here.

About the KOLs

Prof. Alexander M.M. Eggermont, MD, PhD is an internationally recognized expert in surgical oncology, immunotherapy, melanoma, sarcoma and cancer drug development. He currently holds roles as Chief Scientific Officer at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology & Professor of Immunotherapy at the University Medical Center Utrecht, the Netherlands; Professor of Oncology (Classe Exceptionelle) at Paris-Saclay University, France; Coordinator, Comprehensive Cancer Center Program for Deutsche KrebsHilfe; and Strategic Advisor at the German Cancer Consortium (DKFZ).

Prof. Eggermont was previously Director General of Gustave Roussy Comprehensive Cancer Center, Villejuif, France (2010-2019) and Professor of Oncology (Classe Exceptionelle) at Paris-Saclay University (2012-2020), France; Professor of Surgical Oncology (2003-2016) and Endowed Professor of International Networking in Cancer Research (2011-2018) at Erasmus University MC, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. He holds a PhD in tumor immunology from Erasmus University and is Fellow of the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute (NIH-NCI, Stever Rosenberg Lab, Surgery Branch)).

Prof. Eggermont has served as President of ECCO, President of the EORTC, was a member of the Board of Directors of ASCO, served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and is currently Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Cancer. Prof. Eggermont has published more than 1000 peer-reviewed papers and his expertise has been acknowledged by many professional awards throughout his career.

Jason J. Luke, M.D., F.A.C.P. is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center where he is the Director of the Immunotherapy and Drug Development Center. Dr. Luke specializes in early phase drug development for solid tumors (particularly novel immunotherapeutics and biomarkers of immunotherapy activity) as well as the management of cutaneous oncology, particularly patients with melanoma.

Dr. Luke has been a lead international investigator on clinical trials of immunotherapies including but not limited to anti-PD1/L1, CTLA4, many secondary checkpoints, bispecific approaches (checkpoint, CD3 and cytokine), metabolism modifiers (IDO, A2Ar/CD73/CD39 and arginase), innate agonists of STING, TLRs and oncolytic virus as well as solid tumor cellular therapies (TCRs and CART). Dr. Luke has been a major contributor toward the investigation of radiation and the microbiome in relation to cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Luke’s major translational research focus leverages large scale informatics to advance cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Luke received his M.D. from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago. He then pursued internship and residency at the Boston University Medical Center followed by medicine and medical oncology fellowships at Weill Cornell Medical College and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Following fellowship, Dr. Luke was a tenure-track, Type 1 Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School as well as Staff Physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Thereafter Dr. Luke was an Assistant Professor at the University of Chicago. Dr. Luke is currently Senior Editor at Clinical Cancer Research, Associate Editor at the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer and Skin Cancer Section Editor for the American Cancer Society journal Cancer. Dr. Luke is actively involved in several professional societies including the Society for Melanoma Research, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, American Association for Cancer Research and the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), having served on the scientific program committees for each. Dr. Luke has received several awards for research and clinical care including the Melanoma Research Foundation Humanitarian Award, Crain’s 40 under 40, Department of Defense (DOD) Career Development Award, Paul Calabresi Career Development in Clinical Oncology Award (K12), ASCO Merit Award as well as Young Investigator Awards from the Melanoma Research Alliance, the Cancer Research Foundation and the Conquer Cancer Foundation of ASCO. Dr. Luke’s research has been supported by the National Institutes of Health, DOD, ASCO, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and multiple industry and private foundations.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform. The T-win® platform is a novel approach to cancer immunotherapy designed to activate naturally occurring T cells to target immunosuppressive mechanisms. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead immuno-oncology candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through clinical and preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional offices within the United States (New York, New York and Rockville, Maryland) and United Kingdom (Monmouthshire).

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding results and plans of pending and future clinical trials, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

