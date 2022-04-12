Iron Bow Technologies Recognized on the 2022 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will feature Iron Bow on its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco and more. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service.

These solution providers know their customers depend on their training and expertise to help them overcome today’s IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. To provide that expert service and care, solution providers must maintain consistently high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.

“CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We’re proud to honor them in this manner.”

Iron Bow is frequently recognized as an IT solutions provider that goes above and beyond for its customers across sectors. Specifically, the company works to help clients deliver innovation in technology infrastructure with expertise in cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity, data center, digitization and IoT, mobility, and networking solutions.

“Our mantra keeps our team aligned and focused on common objectives as part of the ‘The Iron Bow Way,’ which is ‘Customer first and mutual respect for all members of our community,’” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “We’re thrilled to be part of this esteemed community. It’s always important to us to ensure our customers not only have the solutions they need but are also equipped with the technical know-how to accomplish their mission-critical goals.”

About the Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Iron Bow Technologies



Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. For more information, visit ironbow.com.

Contacts

Media

Sarah Kim



Iron Bow Technologies



[email protected]