Iterative Scopes Welcomes Two New Members of Senior Leadership Team as it Continues its Rapid Growth

Leaders in the healthcare and technology space, Brice Wu joins as Chief Product Officer, and Haig Soghigian as VP of Customer Success

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iterative Scopes, a pioneer in precision medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that two new members have joined the leadership team: Brice Wu as Chief Product Officer, and Haig Soghigian as Vice President of the newly formed Customer Success team. They collectively bring more than 20 years’ experience leading technical and customer service teams across a number of industries including healthcare and life sciences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brice and Haig to the Iterative Scopes team,” said Richard Kho, Chief Operating Officer at Iterative Scopes. “Their collective experience leading high-performing teams within rapidly growing SaaS companies will help strengthen our technical capabilities and accelerate both future product development and clinical site adoption of AI Recruitment.”

In his role as CPO, Brice is responsible for leading all product and technology development efforts across the Iterative Scopes portfolio of AI based precision medicine solutions. Previously, he served for six years on the executive team as the Head of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer at Komodo Health, a leading Enterprise SaaS Healthcare Technology company. During his tenure, he helped drive the company’s valuation from $55M (Series A) to $3.3B (Series E). Prior to Komodo Health, Brice worked as a senior leader in Data Engineering, Data Science, and Systems Integration for Google’s Display Advertising and Consumer Operations organizations, overseeing 200+ individuals operating in support of $5.2B in revenue and more than 90M global users.

“Collectively, it’s estimated that 6-8 million people worldwide are living with the debilitating symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseases,” said Brice, “and I’m proud to be joining the talented team here at Iterative Scopes that’s using the latest in computer vision and AI technologies to truly improve patient outcomes.”

Brice received his MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia, an MS in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California, Berkeley, and a BS in Materials Science and Engineering from Cornell University, where he was a John McMullen Dean’s Scholar.

As the leader of the newly-formed Customer Success team at Iterative Scopes, Haig oversees three functional groups responsible for ensuring a smooth onboarding experience for clinical sites enrolling in AI Recruitment, providing technical support to those sites, and maintaining strong engagement with both sites and pharmaceutical partners.

The AI Recruitment service is designed to help clinical research sites and pharmaceutical sponsors accelerate their IBD clinical trials and more quickly and accurately identify potentially eligible IBD patients, through a combination of cutting-edge proprietary AI-driven algorithms and computer vision advances.

Haig brings a strong background in life sciences and healthcare, and has held leadership and operational management positions focused on the delivery of cloud-based services for global companies across industry verticals. Prior to joining Iterative Scopes, he worked at RapidAI, IQVIA, and Phase Forward (acquired by Oracle Health Sciences) in a number of leadership roles. Before Phase Forward, he had also spent several years at Deloitte Consulting in their technology practice.

“Quality of life can be significantly impacted when an individual suffers from inflammatory bowel disease,” said Haig. “I’m honored to be joining a company that is bringing world-class AI-solutions to patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorders.”

Haig earned his MBA from the Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business, and a BS in Entrepreneurial Studies from Babson College.

About Iterative Scopes

Iterative Scopes is a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence-based precision medicine for gastroenterology with the aim of helping to optimize clinical trials investigating treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The technology is also designed to potentially enhance colorectal cancer screenings. Its powerful, proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies have the potential to improve the accuracy and consistency of endoscopy readings. Iterative Scopes is initially applying these advances to impact polyp detection for colorectal cancer screenings and working to standardize disease severity characterization for inflammatory bowel disease. Longer term, the company plans to establish more meaningful endpoints for GI diseases, which may be better predictors of therapeutic response and disease outcomes. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Contacts

Ariel Rapoport, Associate Director of Marketing



[email protected]

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn



Bioscribe Inc.



[email protected]