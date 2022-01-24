KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Driftstone, a New-Home Community in the Highly Desirable The Preserve at Chino Master Plan

Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in Chino, California, priced from the low $900,000s.





CHINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Driftstone, a new, single-family home community situated within The Preserve at Chino master plan in Chino, California. The new community is centrally located on Trailblazer Avenue near U.S. Highways 71 and 91, providing access to major employment centers and attractions in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties as well as Ontario International Airport. Driftstone at The Preserve at Chino is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Chino Spectrum Towne Center as well as outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and horseback riding, hiking, biking and camping at Chino Hills State Park.

Homeowners will enjoy the community’s family friendly amenities at The Parkhouse. The fully equipped fitness center hosts sports courts, playground, several resort-style swimming pools, spa, surround sound movie theater, game room and library as well as picnic areas, outdoor fireplaces, lounges, BBQs and community gardens. The new community is also close to several parks, including the new Discovery Park, which features a Tai Chi Garden, children’s play area, obstacle course, dog park and basketball court. Driftstone is zoned for the highly ranked Chino Valley Unified School District.

The new homes at Driftstone showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 2,100 to 2,800 square feet.

“Our new homes at Driftstone are situated within The Preserve at Chino, a highly desirable master-planned community in Chino, California. The new community features many family friendly amenities, is convenient to U.S. Highways 71 and 91, and close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “As with other KB Home communities, Driftstone will offer home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Driftstone sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $900,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

About Lewis

Since 1955, the Lewis organization has developed new communities in California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah across over 25,000 acres of land, housing more than 88,000 families. Many long-tenured employees under the direction of a second- and third-generation management team continue the tradition of quality, integrity and stability that was of paramount importance to Ralph and Goldy Lewis when they founded their real estate development firm.

Partnering with the nation’s best homebuilders, each master-planned community and collection of homes forms a legacy that helps shape homeowner lives. The Lewis organization brings distinction to the world of homebuilding with a consistent eye on the future of community living to continue creating better places to live.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home



925-580-1583



[email protected]