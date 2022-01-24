Capstone Green Energy Invited to Participate in Chardan’s Disruptive Tech Leadership Call Series

Live Virtual Event Scheduled for April 20, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET

VAN NUYS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CGRN #Businessmodel—Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions, announced today that Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capstone Green Energy has been invited to participate in the upcoming Chardan-hosted Disruptive Tech Leadership Call Series on Wednesday, April 20 at 3:30 pm ET.

The Leadership Call Series features management teams from leading disruptive technology companies discussing their business and key industry trends in a fireside chat-style format. All discussions are moderated by Chardan SPAC and Disruptive Technologies Analyst, Brian Dobson.

“I look forward to the opportunity to speak with Brian Dobson on the upcoming Leadership Series Call, where I will provide a corporate update and share how Capstone Green Energy is expanding its Energy-as-a-Service business providing comprehensive green energy solutions for businesses worldwide that are not only beneficial to the planet, but to the customer’s bottom line,” said Darren Jamison, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “During the call, I will also be discussing in more detail some of the exciting highlights for Capstone, such as our recent announcement on achieving our goal of 30% Hydrogen blend-compatible products and achieving our stated goal of reaching 21 megawatts of Energy-as-a-Service long-term rental units under contract.”

Interested investors may request attendance to the live virtual event by emailing Chardan [email protected].

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company’s industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company’s microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: [email protected]. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three full fiscal years are estimated to be approximately $698 million in energy savings and approximately 1,115,100 tons of carbon savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for green initiatives and execution on the Company’s growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “goal” and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under “Risk Factors” in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

