KBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for March 2022

March remittance reports showed improved auto loan credit performance across both prime and non-prime loan pools during the February collection period. The month-over-month improvements in both indices is consistent with typical seasonal trends as borrowers receive tax refunds, providing an additional source of cash to catch up on past due loan payments. While we wouldn’t be surprised to see stable or improving credit metrics next month, we broadly expect credit performance to weaken in both indices throughout 2022 as inflationary pressures and the lack of further stimulus weigh on consumer balance sheets.

Click here to view the report.

