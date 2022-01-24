Snowden Lane Partners Adds New Investment Solutions Professional

Former Fieldpoint Private VP Joins the Firm as Vice President and Senior Portfolio Consultant

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that Tyler Catalano has joined the firm as Vice President and Senior Portfolio Consultant.

In his new role, Catalano will report to Joseph Raieta, Senior Partner, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions at Snowden Lane. His responsibilities will focus on manager research, supporting platform architecture and portfolio allocation. He will also be responsible for investment due diligence, portfolio management and business development. Catalano joins from Fieldpoint Private, where he has built his financial services career over the past six years and most recently served as Vice President and Senior Portfolio Consultant.

“We are excited to welcome Tyler to Snowden Lane, bringing on another pair of very skilled hands to help support our strong wealth management platform,” said Joseph Raieta. “As our firm continues to attract top financial advisors, we understand the imperative to match advisor talent with a platform supported by top-echelon personnel in operations, compliance, and investment solutions. Tyler checks all of those boxes and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Snowden Lane for the next stage of my career,” added Tyler Catalano. “The firm has built a tremendous platform for its advisors and I’m looking forward to contributing to the next phase of Snowden Lane’s growth.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others.

The firm has 119 total employees, 66 of whom are financial advisors, across 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for six straight years, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. The firm was also included in the Barron’s 2021 and 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, and many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

Contacts

Kevin Santo



Water & Wall



516-506-8560



[email protected]