Proven Leader in Government and Private Sector to Lead AI and Digital Transformation Agenda at the 25-year-old Tysons Government Contracting Business

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Kelly Morrison joins HumanTouch as Senior Vice President. An experienced digital transformation leader, Ms. Morrison has served as a federal, foreign service, and private sector executive. Known for her expertise in IT Portfolio Management, leading efforts to transform the way the federal government budgets and manages IT to enable mission objectives, she brings deep understanding, strong relationships, and valuable perspective to HumanTouch.

CEO Moe Jafari said, “Kelly Morrison is not your typical executive leader. She has that ‘X’ factor; it’s her ability to lead by example, to bring personal connection and hands-on knowledge, and future proofing vision that sets her apart. Together, we will move that vision of joining people, technology and mission throughout our organization and services to federal customers.”

Ms. Morrison rejoins the HumanTouch team where she supported federal clients 18 years ago before building a career in government serving in four federal agencies (FDA, DOI, OMB, and USAID) and emerging as a recognized leader strengthening IT management practices. Most recently as a Director Grant Thornton Public Sector’s Technology Transformation practice, she led efforts supporting agencies across the federal government to optimize IT enabling mission outcomes.

“I’m delighted to return to the HumanTouch team. Having served as a federal employee over three Administrations spanning nearly 16 years, I understand the challenges our customers face. I’m just as committed to providing high quality services, products, and value as when I was in our customers’ seats. Our current and future clients can expect HumanTouch to be a trusted partner, bridge the gap between people and technology, and leave a valuable imprint on the organizations we serve,” shared Ms. Morrison.

Ms. Morrison is an Executive Committee member for the American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) and an AIM Council Board Member. She holds a Bachelor of Science in International and Comparative Politics and a Master’s in Development Administration from Western Michigan University and is a certified PMP© and CTBME©. Ms. Morrison’s contributions have been recognized with some notable awards: TBM Collaboration, Fed 100, Top 50 Women In Tech, and both Government and Industry Partner of the Year supporting AIM Council.

HumanTouch humanizes AI; advancing people, systems, and missions. More than tech for tech’s sake, it takes experience to model and deliver explainable and adaptable AI solutions for the government. We leverage how data science unlocks silos and provides transparency into your data and information. Our accountable technology generates value and intelligence into the future. Learn about how HumanTouch strengthens effectiveness in the marketplace through explainable AI, business intelligence, industry knowledge and proven customer support. https://www.humantouchllc.com/

