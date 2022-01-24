Sagemcom SICONIA™ Software Suite Selected by Groupe E for Its Smart Meter Deployment in Switzerland

RUEIL MALMAISON, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On March 7th of 2022, Sagemcom has been selected by Groupe E for the delivery of its SICONIA™ Software suite composed of:

– A “Multi-energy and scalable Head-End System (HES)”, embedding a Hardware Security Module (HSM) based Key Management System (KMS) complying will state-of-the art industry security standards, and with all swiss and Groupe E security requirements;

– A “Big data-based Meter Data Management system (MDMS)” including analytics, Business Intelligence and advanced integration capabilities with Groupe E IS ecosystem including SAP.

“Digital solutions make it possible, to collect, process and enhance metering data in increasingly complex grids” said Mr. Eric RIEUL, CEO of Sagemcom Energy & Telecom. “As a mission-driven company, Sagemcom is fully committed for a clean and sustainable energy transition. Sharing these values together, we are very proud to support Groupe E by providing our End-to-End smart metering solution. This large-scale project is the beginning of the Smart Grid journey in Switzerland and a long-term partnership with Groupe E”.

In addition to the meter-to-cash services, Sagemcom’s SICONIA™ Software Suite (HES, MDMS) will allow Groupe E to take a step forward and enable a large set of smart grid services and use cases such as the management of distributed energy resources (Renewable energy resources, Electric Vehicles charging points, etc.), the improvement of flexibility services, the management of individual and grouped self-consumption, the improvement of the Quality of Supply and other grid oriented services. With the digitization of the low-voltage network, Sagemcom and Groupe E aim to further enhance grid management with analytics capabilities.

“The deployment of smart meters represents a key step in the decarbonization process. In this sense, we are convinced that Sagemcom is the best partner to help us carry out our mission and accompany our customers in their energy transition”, said Mr. Jacques MAURON, CEO of Groupe E.

As part of Sagemcom’s managed services offer, the solution will be delivered to Groupe E in SaaS (Software as a Service) mode, as Sagemcom will take care of the IT hosting and monitoring, security management, and support and maintenance services to allow Groupe E to focus on the business operations of the solution.

This project will last at least 8 years and will cover Groupe E service areas in the canton of Fribourg, Vaud and Neuchâtel.

About Sagemcom

Thanks to the innovative solutions designed and built by our people, Sagemcom provides access to broadband Internet, entertainment and managed energy supply to the greatest number all over the world.

As a “mission-driven company” since January 2022, Sagemcom makes sure that the design, construction and use of these solutions are sustainable, and fulfil the environmental and societal commitments that are known and shared by all our employees, partners and stakeholders.

In LBO since its 2008 carve-out with Safran, Sagemcom group entered its fourth LBO in 2019, with Charterhouse as the majority shareholder. Sagemcom is 30% owned by its employees, achieves over €2.2 billion turnover, is world leader in its markets, has been profitable since it was founded, and has been growing continuously since 2016.

