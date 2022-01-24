True Appoints Kate Vanek as General Manager, International

Former BlackRock leader will drive global growth across True’s platform of talent services and technologies

HADDONFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True, the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today it has appointed Kate Vanek as general manager, international. Kate joins True from BlackRock where she held the dual responsibility of CFO of EMEA and COO of global finance.

In her role, Kate will work closely with True’s global leadership to enhance and expand the firm’s international executive search business and broader platform of talent management products and services including Thrive, Synthesis, and AboveBoard. Kate is London-based and will oversee the international business across EMEA and APAC, which today includes True’s offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dubai, London, Melbourne, Shanghai, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney and Tel Aviv.

“Kate has a passion for talent management and a dynamic, inspirational leadership style,” said Joe Riggione, True co-founder and co-CEO. “She’s a high-performance operator who combines her personal and business experiences to connect people and complex global organizations. She is an impressive leader with an extraordinary track record, and we are lucky to have her.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining True during this period of expansion, and I’m excited to help propel True’s vision to build the global talent management firm of the future,” Kate commented. “True’s special culture and commitment to investing in its people, combined with their world-class executive search expertise and cutting-edge platform make it a place I couldn’t be more proud to join.”

“Kate’s experience in strategic business building prepares her to expand our offerings globally to meet the needs of our clients who rely on True’s talent expertise and platform to help them grow and thrive,” said Brad Stadler, True co-founder and co-CEO.

Kate’s background has rich diversity of experience in finance, strategy and business operations, M&A, investor relations, DE&I initiatives, and leadership development. She has managed global teams in leadership roles across a range of industries from financial services, data science, consumer behavior measurement to industrials.

ABOUT TRUE

True is a platform of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management:

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors, and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development, which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques and agile methodology principles.

AboveBoard

True co-founded AboveBoard, a diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard’s two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates.

True Equity

True Equity provides exposure to high-quality venture capital and growth equity investments. As a value-added talent partner, True Equity makes direct investments alongside premier investors. True Equity Fund I participates in Series A and B investments. True Equity Growth Fund II focuses on late stage venture and growth equity companies.

Vera

Vera is a family of investment funds that backs exceptional entrepreneurs and companies dedicated to changing our collective future through technology at the pre-seed, seed, early, and late stages.

