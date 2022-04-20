Kinder Morgan Announces First Quarter ‘22 Earnings Webcast

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release first quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 after market close and will hold a live webcast and conference call.

What: Kinder Morgan First Quarter ‘22 Earnings Results Webcast

When: April 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts
How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-517-308-9185 and entering the passcode 4057642.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on May 20, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-0194 and enter passcode 63871.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 141 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, renewable fuels, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. Learn more about our renewables initiatives on the low carbon solutions page at www.kindermorgan.com.

Contacts

Media Relations
Dave Conover

[email protected]

Investor Relations
(713) 369-9490

[email protected]
www.kindermorgan.com

