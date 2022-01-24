Lambda Selected as 2021 NVIDIA Partner Network Solutions Integration Partner of the Year

This is the second consecutive year the deep learning infrastructure provider has been chosen for this top honor

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lambda today announced it has been selected as an NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Solutions Integration Partner of the Year for 2021, the second consecutive year that Lambda has been honored with this award.

Lambda is one of the world’s leading deep learning infrastructure providers, and uses NVIDIA technology to build GPU-accelerated hardware and software that enable organizations to accelerate their deep learning programs. Lambda’s customers include top research labs and Fortune 500 enterprises around the globe, including Sony, Intel, Microsoft, Amazon Research, Raytheon, Intuitive Surgical, MIT, Stanford, Harvard, GE, and the Department of Defense.

“We are honored to be included among other great innovators who are bettering the world through AI,” said Mitesh Agrawal, chief operating officer at Lambda. “This award highlights the benefits of collaborating with NVIDIA and being a part of the NPN to design world-class deep learning infrastructure to meet our customers’ most demanding needs. Lambda will continue to build and offer state-of-the-art NVIDIA compute and software solutions for AI and machine learning via our GPU cloud and on-prem offerings.”

NPN is a global program that provides partners with the expertise required to develop, deploy and maintain world-class accelerated computing solutions designed for today’s most demanding machine learning and AI workloads.

“Enterprises are harnessing the power of AI with systems and software solutions that fit the unique needs of customer markets,” said Craig Weinstein, vice president of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “Lambda is a leader in combining its expertise and NVIDIA technology to design and build solutions that power AI innovation for customers across industries.”

Each year NVIDIA recognizes 11 standout companies within the NPN that are advancing the industry and leading in GPU computing technology across North America.

About Lambda

Founded and led by deep learning engineers, Lambda provides deep learning infrastructure including a GPU cloud service, on-prem servers and their colocations, GPU clusters, GPU workstations, and GPU laptops to customers such as Intel, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Research, Tencent, Kaiser Permanente, MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Caltech, and the Department of Defense. Find out more at www.lambdalabs.com.

