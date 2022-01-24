LBank Exchange Listed Lilly Finance (LY) on April 2, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Lilly Finance (LY) on April 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LY/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on April 2, 2022.

Inspired by Lillian Bay, a young women born with a rare disorder known as cystic hygroma, Lilly Finance (LY) was created utilizing the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to improve health care and build a future of health and wealth that belongs to everyone. Its native token LY has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on April 2, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Lilly Finance

Lilly Finance identifies needs, opportunities and problems in health care, then employs a next generation decentralized financing (DeFi) system to make changes happen faster. From the lab bench to billing, from diagnostics to data management, Lilly launches and supports projects that break down the barriers to new knowledge and surmount the siloing that too often makes care inefficient, ineffective and inhuman.

Lilly was named after founder Brad Beatty’s now-12-year-old daughter, Lillian Bay, born with a rare disorder known as cystic hygroma. Boca Grande, FL, the tight-knit community, rallied fast behind the family to get Lilly the surgeries she needed to survive. Inspired by his daughter’s bravery and his community’s support, Beatty dedicated his efforts to promoting funding and research in the medical industry. He is leveraging Lilly Finance to support children’s charities, assisting surgeries and saving lives.

Specifically speaking, Lilly Finance enhances human future in two important ways. First, it targets areas of research and practice where real needs have been neglected and the growth of medical systems has made communication and collaboration almost impossible.

Second, Lilly empowers people everywhere, at every level of the financial spectrum, by creating a stable and accessible financing vehicle to prepare for the future. The ascent and durability of platforms such as Bitcoin and Ethereum has helped democratize the market and create wealth where it did not exist. Lilly offers the same opportunity but with a greater benefit of a better, healthier world.

About LY Token

LY is Lilly Finance’s native token. Based on ERC-20, LY has a total supply of 120 quadrillion (i.e. 120,000,000,000,000,000) tokens. 30% of it is provided for the liquidity pool, 15% is reserved, 39% will be burned, 15% will be used for marketing and development, and the rest 1% goes into the Lilly Giving.

LY token taxes a total of 10% on each transaction, 3% of it is reflected to the holders, 2% will be burned, 1% goes back to liquidity pool, another 3% will be used for marketing and development, and the rest 1% goes into Lilly Giving.

LY has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on April 2, 2022, investors who are interested in Lilly Finance investment can easily buy and sell LY token on LBank Exchange. The listing of LY on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

