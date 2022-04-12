LBank Exchange Will List Beauty bakery lott (LOTT) on April 21, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Beauty bakery lott (LOTT) on April 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LOTT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on April 21, 2022.

Beauty bakery lott (LOTT)

The trends of non-face-to-face ‘untact’ and ‘community’ have greatly impacted all kinds of industry including the beauty and healthcare since COVID-19 happened. Partnered with Beauty Bakery, LOTT paid attention to these trends, and is here to lead the online cosmetics market by introducing and convergence of new technologies and ideas such as blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and metaverse in the untact market. Its native token Beauty bakery lott (LOTT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on April 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing LOTT platform

The LOTT project aims to create a blockchain-based integrated platform where all participants can form an ecosystem with each other, in ways such as establishing a cooperative system with influencers who promote and sell cosmetics directly or indirectly, providing big data-based AI technology that can utilize VR and AR to purchase cosmetics, rewarding participants who directly purchase cosmetics, allowing sellers to issue points for consumers, etc. The LOTT project plans to achieve this with its products and services, including Cosmetic Open Market, Clean Beauty Market, LOTT Showroom, LOTT Wallet, Live Stream, NFT Market, Particular Custom Make-up, Point Integration Management, Beauty Device Connection API, Platform Community, Influencer Platform, and many more.

The LOTT platform provides high benefits to all platform participants (sellers and consumers) and promote fair and mature growth of the cosmetic market by forming a transparent reward system, for participation with blockchain technology based on high security and transparency. In addition, it will protect participants’ information safely by introducing personal information security technology using blockchain.

Moreover, by combining big data technology and AI technology, the LOTT platform plans to provide customized beauty information for consumers to enable reasonable consumption of cosmetics. The team plans to develop innovative purchasing methods such as virtual application of cosmetics using AR technology. In addition, LOTT will contribute to the promotion of human health by establishing the “Health-Verse”, in a collaboration of health and beauty using DNA information, and establishing digital health care system without time and space restrictions through a breakthrough diagnosis and counselling program.

Last but not least, by issuing LOTT tokens applied with blockchain technology to be used in existing affiliated retail shops and platforms, the LOTT platform will create an environment where not only traditional payment methods card/cash but also cryptocurrency can be used as payment methods and online platforms and offline sales can work together.

About LOTT Token

Beauty bakery lott (LOTT) is the native token of the LOTT platform. It can be used in the LOTT ecosystem in many ways. For instance, in LOTT Online Mall, all products of its partner ‘Beauty Bakery’ can be purchased with LOTT tokens. And active participants are rewarded with LOTT tokens according to their contribution to the activation of the platform. The team will also expand the LOTT token ecosystem by increasing the scalability of the platform through active partnerships, creating an environment where token users can use tokens in real life by expanding the use of LOTT tokens through partners.

Based on ERC-20, LOTT has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is provided for the ecosystem, 19% is reserved, 10% is allocated to the team, 6% is allocated to advisors, 5% will be used for marketing, 4% is allocated to strategic partners, and the rest 6% is provided for token sale.

LOTT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on April 21, 2022.

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

