Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) on April 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IHC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 20, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) on April 20, 2022

Utilizing the power of blockchain, DeFi and crypto, Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) addresses the historical issue of inflation with its primary features including Blockchain Adaptability Protocol, deflationary initiatives, and decentralization. The IHC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Inflation Hedging Coin

Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) is a financial instrument that embraces the central tenets of DeFi and provides people an opportunity outside the traditional, centralized economic system.

IHC burns itself annually from its total market capitalization at the US inflation rate and will continue to do so until its total market capitalization becomes equal to the number of IHC tokens in the token holders’ wallets. Moreover, in collaboration with X-Meta, an exchange that acts as its primary ecosystem, IHC burns all of the net profits from the transaction fees monthly to reduce the circulating supply of the token further.

One of the most revolutionary features of Inflation Hedging Coin is Blockchain Adaptability Protocol, with which it will be able to be transitioned to new blockchains as necessary.

In addition, through its on-chain wallet application, IH Wallet, IHC token holders will also receive financial services, such as fiat lending, staking options, and more.

About IHC Token

IHC has a total supply of 730 billion (i.e. 730,000,000,000) tokens, of which 230 billion tokens are locked on smart contract and reserved to burn against US inflation annually, 100 billion tokens are reserved for token burn protocol, another 100 billion tokens are allocated for IEO, another 100 billion tokens are reserved for the issuing company’s strategic treasury, 110 billion tokens are reserved to compensate founders and team members, 80 billion tokens are reserved to promote usage of IHC token on marketplace, and the remaining 10 billion tokens are reserved to distribute airdrop for IHC holders.

IHC token will incur a 5% transaction fee. Transaction fees will get accumulated and redistributed to all token holders regularly, excluding the founders and the team members.

IHC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 20, 2022. Investors who are interested in Inflation Hedging Coin investment can easily buy and sell IHC token on LBank Exchange by then.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

