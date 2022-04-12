Leafly Names Deidre Boulware Chief People Officer

The newly created executive position will play a critical role in establishing Leafly as an employer of choice in the emerging, fast-growing cannabis industry

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that Deidre Boulware will join the company as Chief People Officer. Deidre will lead Leafly’s people organization including talent acquisition and sourcing, talent management and development, and total rewards. Deidre will also lead the development and implementation of the company’s enterprise-wide equity, diversity and inclusion strategy that fosters employee success, growth and career development.





Known as the informed way to shop for cannabis, Leafly is a marketplace that helps connect millions of annual website visitors to more than 7,800 brands and more than 5,200 dispensaries. This addition to the Leafly executive team follows the company’s listing on the NASDAQ earlier this year.

Deidre is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of strategic human resources leadership and change management experience across every phase of the employee experience — from talent acquisition and leadership development to employee engagement and succession management. As Chief People Officer, Deidre will play a critical role in establishing Leafly as the stand-out employer of choice in the emerging cannabis industry.

“Deidre joins Leafly at an exciting time as we embark on our bold vision to become the established one-stop shop for anyone who wants to understand or purchase cannabis. Deidre brings a unique perspective and breadth of experience that will help us nurture a collaborative and innovative workplace that fosters success and allows for individual development and career growth,” said Yoko Miyashita, Leafly Chief Executive Officer. “Her passion for the end-to-end employee experience and talent strategy will be instrumental as we continue to scale.”

Prior to joining Leafly, Deidre served as Vice President and Head of Talent, Development & Diversity for American Century Investments where she led the development and implementation of key talent initiatives and diversity, equity and inclusion. She also served as Global Head of Human Resources for US Pharmacopeia and has held senior roles at major financial services firms including Willis Towers Watson, Capital One, Ally Financial and Wachovia Securities.

“Cannabis is one of the most complex and fastest-growing industries, and the people behind that growth are central to its continued success. I am thrilled to join Leafly as Chief People Officer at such an exciting time and look forward to driving strategic business goals through building a ‘people first’ culture inside and outside Leafly,” said Deidre Boulware. “Personally, I am proud to have the opportunity to continue to drive social impact and change through action, advocacy, and education as a leader for the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplace.”

Deidre holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Organizational Behavior from the University of Michigan Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Hampton University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

