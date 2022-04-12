NEAM Appoints New Chief Investment Officer

FARMINGTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New England Asset Management, Inc. (NEAM) announces the promotion of Jennifer Quisenberry, CFA, to Chief Investment Officer.

William Rotatori, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are thrilled to have Jennifer assume the role of Chief Investment Officer. Her deep experience in the capital markets and her long tenure with NEAM make her perfectly suited to lead our Investment Group going forward.”

In her role as CIO, Ms. Quisenberry will report to Chip Clark, President of NEAM.

Ms. Quisenberry joined the firm in 2007, serving as the Head of Structured Securities and as a member of the Firm’s Policy Committee. Ms. Quisenberry holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from McGill University, has an MBA in Finance from New York University and is a CFA Charterholder. She has been employed in the investment industry since 1986.

