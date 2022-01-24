LendingPoint Names Ryan Scully as New Chief Marketing Officer

With 20+ years of experience across Discover and Liberty Lending, Scully brings key marketing expertise to LendingPoint

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LendingPoint, the AI-driven CreditTech platform that provides one-stop financing solutions for consumers, for e-commerce and point of sale partners, and for lending institutions, announced today that Ryan Scully has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Scully will lead new product development, public relations, brand awareness, performance marketing, marketing communications, marketing tech and the build out of LendingPoint’s Personal Finance Management offering.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to LendingPoint. We believe Ryan’s broad experience and strategic leadership skills will be invaluable as LendingPoint continues to expand its offerings and evolve our brand,” said Tom Burnside, CEO of LendingPoint.

“The LendingPoint team has built an incredible platform, powering origination of high-performance loan portfolios for banks, credit unions, and its own balance sheet serving super prime, prime and near prime consumers at the point of sale, on e-commerce platforms and direct to consumer,” said Scully. “I am excited to be joining this talented team and look forward to helping write the next chapters in the LendingPoint journey.”

Ryan Scully is a financial industry leader with over 20 years of experience leading brand, marketing, and analytics initiatives, along with customer acquisition, product development, and small business lending. He joined the LendingPoint team from Liberty Lending, where for the last year he led the development of a challenger brand, personal loan product, and marketing capabilities as Liberty’s Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to Liberty Lending, he spent 20 years at Discover Financial Services, most recently as the senior vice president of brand, media, and consumer insights.

About LendingPoint

LendingPoint is an AI-driven CreditTech platform that provides one-stop financing solutions for consumers, for e-commerce and point of sale partners, and for lending institutions. The company’s fraud prevention, risk and asset management algorithms are used to create financing opportunities across the credit spectrum. Its LendingPoint Merchant Solutions platform provides ecommerce platforms, merchants, and other service providers fully integrated, one-stop financing solutions to convert more customers.

For three years running, LendingPoint ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, was honored as one of the top 40 fastest growing companies in Atlanta by the ACG, and has been named to Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies, ranking 17th in 2019. LendingPoint was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. LendingPoint is a privately held company headquartered in Metro Atlanta, with offices in San Mateo, New York, Chicago, and Dallas. LendingPoint, LLC owns and operates the LendingPoint platform.

