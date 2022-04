Librestream’s Remote Collaboration Solution Takes the Lead in Supporting Global Energy Transformation Goals

Librestream’s Onsight solution, the leading augmented reality platform, set to support ReNew Power’s sustainability and clean energy efforts in India

RALEIGH, N.C. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Librestream, the #1-rated remote technology platform for the industrial deskless workforce, today announced it has added ReNew Power (“ReNew”), the leading renewable energy company in India to its customer base. The addition further shines a light on the critical role remote technology plays in helping companies reach corporate sustainability goals.

Energy initiatives have become global in nature, transcending industry and market boundaries. In fact, when it comes to corporations, by 2025 Gartner® expects 50 percent of the world’s 500 largest technology and service providers will use a demonstrated commitment to net-zero emissions as a supplier selection criterion – up from 3% today.

Librestream’s Onsight platform offers capabilities for holistic remote collaboration between workers, contractors, and subject matter experts (SMEs), enabling organizations to reduce unnecessary travel to locations when an issue can be resolved remotely. In turn, it helps decrease their carbon footprint, in addition to enhancing productivity through just-in-time learning and training, and furthering safety for deskless workers.

On the heels of India announcing targets to achieve 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity and derive 50 percent of energy from renewable resources by 2030, ReNew Power is taking major steps in its commitment to lead India’s transition away from fossil fuels and meeting the rising demand for energy in a sustainable manner by delivering cleaner and smarter energy choices. The company identified Librestream products and services to support the enhancement of their wind and solar operations as they address the challenge of low network connectivity, limited availability of specialized workers, and will help achieve seamless connectivity between remote experts and field technicians while maintaining hands-free operation.

“We are excited to work with ReNew Power and help them achieve their long-term sustainability efforts and goals,” said Mike Murphy, VP of Global Markets at Librestream. “Today, organizations are increasingly adopting AR solutions to meet their renewable energy goals and overcome the challenges associated with achieving them. At Librestream, we are committed to helping drive operational efficiencies, workforce resiliency, safety, and enhance onboarding and training to ensure deskless workers can operate at the highest level.”

ReNew currently has operational projects spread over 100 sites within 9 states across India and continues to expand. Librestream will enable the power giant to drive increased sustainability results by leveraging AR and remote video collaboration services.

To get a customized estimate of the carbon savings you can achieve with Librestream’s technology, access the ROI calculator here.

*Gartner research attribution: Gartner, Tech Providers 2025: Competing in the Age of Climate Change and Radical Decarbonization, Refreshed 16 February 2022, Published 19 October 2020, By Annette Zimmermann, Aapo Markkanen. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency, and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream’s global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, named an IDC Innovator, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, & Twitter.

Librestream press kit here.

About ReNew Power

ReNew Power is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of March 31, 2022, ReNew had a total capacity of approximately 10.3 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects. For more information, please visit: www.renewpower.in; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_Power.

