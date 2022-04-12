Monroe Capital Wins Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year Award for 2022 by Global M&A Network

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC has been recognized by Global M&A Network as the Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year. Award winners were honored at the virtual Americas M&A Atlas Awards Gala held on January 29th.

This award recognizes the firm’s notable value-creating transactions, track record, sector expertise, team leadership and, more importantly, client service. Americas M&A Atlas Awards is part of the prestigious M&A Atlas Awards global brand, exclusively honoring best value-generating deals, star dealmakers and outstanding firms from North and South America.

“Monroe Capital exemplifies vision, tenacity and excellence for executing transactions from the vibrant small middle market industries,” said Shanta Kumari, CEO and Global Group Editor, Global M&A Network. “Monroe’s quality deals illustrate their expertise, team approach and commitment to their clients.”

“We are honored to be named the ‘Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year’ in 2022 for our accomplishments in middle market finance,” said Zia Uddin, President and Co-Portfolio Manager, Institutional Vehicles of Monroe. “This year’s award is a testament to the team’s exemplary execution strategy, which has driven our continued growth as a leader in the middle market.”

The firm has AUM of approximately $14 billion and a diversified private credit platform of 30+ vehicles comprised of direct lending and opportunistic credit funds, a publicly traded and private BDCs, separately managed accounts, and CLOs. Monroe’s core investment efforts focus on the US Lower Middle Market, targeting companies with $35 million or less of EBITDA. Since inception in 2004, the firm has invested over 1,500 investments involving over $25 billion of investment loans.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards, including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Disclaimer

This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in any fund managed by Monroe Capital. Any offering is made to only pursuant to the relevant offering documents and the relevant subscription application, all of which should be read in their entirety. The information provided above is solely for informational purposes and may not be representative of a particular investor’s experience, nor should the information be construed, or relied upon, as any indication of future performance of Monroe or any of its funds.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Theodore L. Koenig



Monroe Capital LLC



312-523-2360



[email protected]

Caroline Collins



BackBay Communications



617-963-0065



[email protected]