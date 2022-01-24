Lightbits Labs Announces Availability of Lightbits Cloud Data Platform on VMware Marketplace

Lightbits Cloud Data Platform provides customers with high-performance disaggregated storage and increased deployment flexibility.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightbits®, the first software-defined NVMe® data platform for any cloud, today announced that the Lightbits Cloud Data Platform is available on VMware Marketplace. In addition to high performance and increased flexibility, Lightbits offers rich data services that result in highly resilient storage that extends across the entire virtualized platform.

VMware Marketplace is a one-stop shop for VMware validated and certified ecosystem solutions that enable customers to discover, try, purchase, and deploy directly to VMware environments. Partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms such as VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Tanzu, and more. Customers will be able to access and purchase these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also experiencing the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

Lightbits provides a unified, consistent, high-performance data platform for any cloud that delivers efficiency, simplicity, and agility for container-based applications in a Kubernetes environment, as well as virtualized applications in a VMware environment. The innovative Lightbits Cloud Data Platform is architected to leverage the performance and latency benefits of NVMe/TCP and Intelligent Flash Management™ (IFM), solving the complexity and high-cost problems of high-performance storage for any cloud. Lightbits provides efficiency and flexibility of disaggregation at performance that is similar to local flash. A single Lightbits cluster can deliver over 40M IOPS (random Read) and 10PB user capacity, with less than 200μs latency. Organizations previously utilizing iSCSI can instead use NVMe/TCP on the same network infrastructure and realize much higher performance. The Lightbits Cloud Data Platform is certified with VMware vSphere® 7 Update 3 and is available on the VMware Marketplace.

“Lightbits is an efficient, disaggregated software-defined architecture that combines the advantages of NVMe/TCP data fabric, IFM, and enterprise data services that is easy to consume on the VMware Marketplace. IFM dramatically improves flash storage efficiency and delivers the highest performance with the lowest latencies at scale for VMware environments,” said Eran Kirzner, CEO at Lightbits. “Many Cloud Service Providers and VCPP customers are already realizing how simple it is to provision storage, control volume policies such as availability, protection, data reduction, and QoS.”

“We are pleased to see the Lightbits Cloud Data Platform on VMware Marketplace,” said Ramya Sarangarajan, Director, Product Marketing and Strategy, VMware. “Compatible technologies, such as the Lightbits Cloud Data Platform, enable our customers to build, run, manage and better secure their applications effectively and efficiently using VMware products and services. We’re excited to work with partners such as Lightbits Labs to empower customers to derive the most value from their technology investments.”

