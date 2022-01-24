Liquid Networx Achieves Fortinet’s Zero Trust Access Partner Specialization

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ZTNA—Liquid Networx, an Expert Fortinet Cloud, Integrator and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), today announced that they have achieved the Zero Trust Access (ZTA) Specialization as part of the Fortinet Engage Partner Program. Liquid Networx is already specialized at Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SDWAN), Software-Defined Branch (SD-Branch) and is the first partner in the U.S. to obtain all three expert level specializations.

In a fast-moving industry, specializations focused on market opportunities, enabled by Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program, help security professionals be recognized and valued by current and potential customers as specialists who have the expertise, services, and technologies needed to create a favorable business outcome.

With the Fortinet Zero Trust Access specialization, partners are certified to deliver solutions that help customers improve visibility of all users and devices on and off the network, enable advanced protection, and implement dynamic access control. They know how to increase security with Zero Trust Access Solutions for today’s work from anywhere users and networks with increased IoT device requirements.

“By deploying Fortinet’s ZTA technologies, Liquid Networx has helped organizations realize an enhanced security posture by implementing Zero Trust Access across multiple areas of the network. Liquid Networx and Fortinet reduce attack surfaces, automate security tasks, protect customer data, and minimize administrative overhead for the customer,” said Robert Short, VP of Strategic Services.

About Fortinet ZTA

Zero Trust is a network security philosophy that states no one inside or outside the network should be trusted unless their identification has been thoroughly checked.

Liquid Networx is a trusted advisor of strategic services. Liquid Networx is the team to trust when you want to deploy Zero Trust Network Access. Our team has decades of technical expertise in infrastructure technology, cyber-security, co-managed environments, and remediating outages. Liquid Networx is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and supports global clients ranging from medium to multi-location enterprises in many industries.

