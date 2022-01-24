Mailgun by Sinch announces InboxReady on Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace

Mailgun’s customers can now benefit from improved email deliverability

San Antonio, Texas and Stockholm, Sweden — April 12, 2022 – Mailgun, a Sinch company, today announced that InboxReady by Sinch is now an available integration for users to purchase on Salesforce AppExchange. InboxReady by Sinch is a deliverability platform integrated with Salesforce Marketing Cloud that empowers users with the data they need to quickly identify and correct email deliverability issues. With this offering, users can now complete the process of email campaigns with seed testing, email verification, and utilize in-depth email analytics to ensure that emails land in the inbox.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Mailgun is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PFwdeEAD

InboxReady is a platform with enhanced analytics. InboxReady is powered by reliable data and deep expertise sending 300 billion emails a year, helping users maximize email delivery rates and optimize the performance of email programs.

Features and capabilities include:

Inbox Placement Testing: This feature allows marketers to see if an email will land in the inbox or in a tab before they send. From ‘Inbox’ to ‘Spam’, users will know where their campaign will land and can identify and correct any issues prior to sending a campaign.

Email Preview: This tool helps marketers identify bad formatting, broken links and code problems, before campaigns are sent to subscribers. Email Preview supports more than 70 of the most popular clients and devices.

Email Verification: InboxReady cleans up existing contact lists and, through InboxReady’s API, can be integrated into website forms or an app signup process to verify new users. It also has the ability to assign a risk factor to unengaged emails, helping users make informed decisions about their campaigns. Email verification has the potential to lower bounce rates by 20%, improving the results of campaigns while improving the ROI of email programs.

Blocklist Monitoring:. Marketers can track their IPs across a curated list of blocklist providers to spot and address problems in real-time. This feature provides users the ability to adjust campaigns based on data and ensure they are not blocked from their targets’ inboxes.

Spam Trap Monitoring: InboxReady provides spam trap monitoring and email verifications that provide invaluable insight to help users understand the quality of their email lists so they can protect reputation and profits.

By purchasing InboxReady from Salesforce App Exchange, marketers will be able connect their InboxReady and Salesforce Marketing Cloud accounts today to monitor and manage deliverability results from a single dashboard.

“As users aim to engage their customers, the deliverability experts at Mailgun built InboxReady to be the software of choice to ensure their emails will land where they need them,” said Josh Odom, CTO of Pathwire, a Sinch company, the parent brand of Mailgun and InboxReady. “From email verifications to inbox previews, to the data generated to explain the success of a campaign, InboxReady helps email campaigns every step along the way.”

“InboxReady is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it provides the deliverability features and deep analytics to help marketers optimize their email campaigns,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Mailgun by Sinch

Over 100,000 companies worldwide use Mailgun by Sinch to create powerful email experiences for their customers through world-class infrastructure. Brands like Lyft, NHL, TrueCar, and Etsy trust Mailgun’s innovative technology and reliable infrastructure to send billions of emails every year. Built with development teams in mind, Mailgun makes sending, receiving, and tracking emails effortless for email senders of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.mailgun.com.

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

