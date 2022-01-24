Reputation Launches Partner Program, The RepNetwork

Ecosystem of digital agencies, systems integrators, and software companies will help businesses effectively gather and take action on customer feedback

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reputation , the global leader in Reputation Experience Management (RXM), today announced its official partner program, The RepNetwork, a growing community of digital agencies, systems integrators, and software companies that encompasses over 50 Reputation Ecosystem Partners. The RepNetwork will bring together solution providers and technology partners that enable companies to deliver robust solutions for a comprehensive, 360-degree view of the customer.

Reputation is the only platform combining both customer experience and online reputation management and is effectively changing the way companies gather and act on customer sentiment and feedback data to drive decision-making and enhance the customer journey. The launch of The RepNetwork creates a powerful combination of Reputation’s suite of RXM products and ecosystem partners that bring unique skills and solutions in digital experience, social experience, and customer experience.

“Customer Experience and Online Reputation Management have become increasingly important for a company’s growth,” said Brent Nixon, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Reputation. “This new world of complex customer interactions demands a way in which companies can collect and take action on all sources of customer feedback. Our partner ecosystem is very well positioned to deliver unique solutions to our customers to solve their business challenges.”

Adding to an already impressive ecosystem, Reputation has recently formed new partnerships with leading companies such as Microsoft and LeapPoint. To mark the official launch of The RepNetwork, the Reputation Ecosystem team will host a partner panel live at Reputation’s annual customer conference, Transform ‘22 .

“Reputation has seen significant global growth over the past several years. Our current partners have played a major role in that, which made forming an official partner ecosystem a natural next step for our organization,” said Joe Fuca, Chief Executive Officer at Reputation. “Partner ecosystems are critical to the next phase of company growth, as they enable a variety of technologies to come together to best serve their customers.”

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

