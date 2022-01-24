Mantis Innovation Recognized as an Inaugural Eversource Energy Excellence Award Winner

The Efficiency Solutions Division of Mantis Innovation was recently presented with the Eversource Energy Excellence Award for Retrofit Work in Large Business.

HINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#efficiency—Mantis Innovation, provider of smart, sustainable solutions to improve facility performance, announced today that its Efficiency Solutions division recently received the Eversource Energy Excellence Award for Retrofit Work in Large Business. In partnership with Eversource’s utility incentive programs in the last year, Mantis Innovation helped their clients achieve a variety of sustainability goals while also decreasing costs and obtaining strong project Return on Investment (ROI).

Mantis Innovation is among ten winners that were chosen from a pool of more than 100 applications and received the award during a virtual ceremony during the 2022 Eversource Business Partner Appreciation Week. These awards mark the first of their kind for Eversource. The Efficiency Solutions division received this award due to their work decreasing energy use for grocery chain, Price Chopper/Market 32. This project met the award’s threshold of saving a minimum of 7.6 million kWh and over 100,000 therms.

“These awards celebrate 10 truly remarkable business partners that were focused on delivering energy efficiency solutions, achieving excellence while helping customers save money and reduce energy use,” said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency, Tilak Subrahmanian. “We are proud to recognize this fantastic work and hope that it inspires many others to embrace the many benefits of energy efficiency, including cost savings and a positive impact on our planet.”

“We were excited to tackle this project due to the opportunity to support essential ﻿infrastructure for the grocery sector and provide large kWh and cost deductions through strategic energy efficiency solutions.﻿ Receiving recognition for this work reflects our commitment to driving sustainable outcomes for our clients and positions the Efficiency Solutions division of Mantis Innovation as a trusted leader in the industry,” said Ross Fairbanks, Chief Operating Officer, Efficiency Solutions Division, Mantis Innovation. We appreciate Eversource’s own commitment to enabling clients to meet their efficiency goals through competitive programs and supportive resources. Their support for large scale energy efficiency projects is making a great impact across New England.”

This award announcement comes on the heels of the recent rebrand of Fairbanks Energy Services to the Efficiency Solutions division of Mantis Innovation and marks an important milestone as Mantis continues to deliver sustainability solutions for large commercial and industrial companies.

About Mantis Innovation

Mantis Innovation is the premier provider of smart solutions that deliver better building performance and improved energy efficiency through managed facility services and turnkey program management. Mantis leverages expertise from a vast array of professional disciplines in engineering, comprehensive data collection and analysis, technology-enabled solutions, and a network of trusted partners. The company offers a full suite of services, including: energy procurement and demand management; solar, roofing, building envelope, and pavement, design, assessment and maintenance; and LED lighting, HVAC/mechanical and building automation systems implementation. Mantis is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with over 15 locations across the United States from Massachusetts to Washington.

Learn more at mantisinnovation.com.

About Eversource

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.45 million electric customers in 142 communities, 635,000 gas customers in 110 communities, and 8,700 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

