MarTech Outlook Magazine Recognizes Ai Media Group As A Top 10 Analytics Company

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ai Media Group, a Blackstone portfolio company with headquarters in New York City, continues to receive recognition from industry leaders in the analytics and digital advertising space. MarTech Outlook Magazine recently recognized Ai Media Group as one of the Top 10 Companies at the forefront of providing Marketing Analytics solutions and transforming businesses.





MarTech Outlook is a leading publication that keeps readers informed of recent trends in the Marketing Technology space and serves as a trusted knowledge source and platform for C-suite executives, marketing industry experts, and other decision-makers to share insights about technology trends in the market.

Ai Media Group brings a unique offering to clients as both a full-service digital ad agency and an ad tech company. Ai Media stood out from others in the space because their proprietary advertising technology platform allows marketers to gain deep insight into multichannel campaigns and multitouch attribution to make more informed decisions that have a positive impact on performance.

“We help analyze the data efficiently, providing meaningful insights and actionable recommendations – in real time,” says Joanna Sammartino Bailey, President & COO of Ai Media Group, “when we discuss what we do internally, we use the analogy of soccer. There is a significant build and number of passes that take place before a goal is eventually scored on the soccer field. In the analytics space, we track every one of those passes (touchpoints) and show clients the underlying elements that lead to success.”

Ai Media Group’s exponential success is exactly why The Blackstone Group, one of the largest global private equity firms, made an investment in the company. Being a Blackstone portfolio company continues to build on its reputation as a trusted partner in the analytics and marketing attribution space.

About Ai Media Group:

Founded in 2008, Ai Media Group is a tech powered, performance driven digital ad agency with industry-leading capabilities to drive sales and leads. Ai Media Group has a history of delivering greater return on ad spend by leveraging its proprietary ad attribution technology and media buying expertise. Ai helps clients across many verticals understand, in real-time, specific details of the online customer journey, from first online exposure all the way to final purchase.

