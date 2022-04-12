MassMutual Ventures Announces New USD 300 Million Fund for Europe and Asia-Pacific

BOSTON & LONDON & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MassMutual Ventures (MMV) announced today that its Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe team has launched a new fund of $300 million to invest in early and growth-stage companies in digital health, financial technology, enterprise SaaS, and cybersecurity. With this launch, the team has widened its investment reach to include Europe and will continue to invest in companies in the APAC region.





“With this additional capital, we look forward to backing even more exceptional founders and supporting them as they scale over time,” said Anvesh Ramineni, Managing Director, MassMutual Ventures. “Over the past three and a half years, we have led investments in companies fundamentally transforming the digital health, fintech and SaaS sectors in APAC, where we continue to see tremendous opportunity. Moreover, we are very excited about expanding our team and reach to Europe’s thriving tech and startup ecosystem – making MMV a truly global platform.”

Ryan Collins, Managing Director, MassMutual Ventures added, “Through our team’s presence in the U.S., Europe and Asia, we offer portfolio companies insights into global markets, and access to significant networks, expertise, and later stage, growth capital – allowing us to support them over the long-term. We are particularly excited about the opportunity set in digital health, decentralized finance (DeFi), and AI/ML applications – key sectors and technologies in which MMV invests.”

Since its inception in 2014, MMV has backed over 60 startups across the U.S., Canada, Germany, Israel, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Australia. Some of the APAC team’s portfolio companies include:

Biofourmis, a digital therapeutics company

Aspire, a SME-focused neobank

Qure.ai, an AI-powered diagnostics company

Zluri, a SaaS management company

Treehouse Finance, a DeFi portfolio management and analytics company

Microsec, an IoT security company

HelloBetter, a Berlin-based digital mental health company

“This fund reinforces MMV’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and to building a global platform as we look to capitalize on attractive opportunities in Europe,” said Doug Russell, Managing Director and Head of MassMutual Ventures. “MMV’s overall investment capital has more than doubled in size in just two years, underscoring the significant opportunity we see in backing strong founders building great businesses. We look forward to continuing to back category-defining companies across the globe with this additional capital.”

Ryan and Anvesh have led the APAC team since it was established in 2018. They are supported by Carlos Jo-Loo and Cheryl Teo. Reflecting the increased capital under management, geographic expansion and commitment to its portfolio companies, MMV plans to hire additional team members in both Asia and Europe.

About MassMutual Ventures

MassMutual Ventures (MMV) is a multistage global venture capital firm investing in digital health, financial technology, enterprise SaaS, and cybersecurity companies. We help accelerate the growth of the companies we partner with by providing capital, connections and advice. With our deep expertise and extensive Fortune 500 network, MMV helps entrepreneurs build compelling and scalable companies of value. For more information, visit www.massmutualventures.com.

