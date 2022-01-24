Orange Business Services Delivers Flexible SD-WAN to Siemens Worldwide With Majority of Corporate Applications Accessed Securely via Internet

1,168 Siemens sites in 94 countries now successfully migrated to SD-WAN as part of its digital transformation program

Flexible SD-WAN serves as secure foundation for simplifying complex environments

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Siemens AG, together with Orange Business Services, has successfully migrated 1,168 of its worldwide locations to a global and secure SD-WAN infrastructure. Overcoming potential implementation challenges during the pandemic, Orange Business Services, with its technology partner Cisco, has been able to now fully deliver one of the biggest SD-WAN deployments in the world across 94 countries.





“Siemens is a global company with offices and production sites all over the world, and we need a reliable and future-proof communications network. It’s a critical business enabler that has to be agile enough to evolve with our business,” emphasized Hanna Hennig, CIO, Siemens AG. “As a pioneer in innovation and technology, we set the highest standards for our transformation project. With the global capabilities, expertise and orchestration of Orange Business Services, we were able to successfully complete the massive deployment of Flexible SD-WAN, which delivers decisive advantages for our business and users alike, including a streamlined user experience with dynamic traffic routing for applications as well as dynamic bandwidth allocation.”

Less complexity, better security and more agility

Flexible SD-WAN, leveraging Cisco technology, delivers significant benefits for Siemens’ locations globally. By consolidating network design and maintenance with Orange Business Services as its digital services provider, Siemens has simplified the management of complex environments and further improved performance and agility. As more and more applications are hosted in cloud environments instead of on-premise data centers, this required a secure and flexible way for connectivity via the Internet. SD-WAN enabled the switch from traditional access via Virtual Private Networks to Internet-based application access.

The seamless and secure SD-WAN coverage provides the foundation for a flexible Siemens security framework. This approach further increased Siemens’ abilities to effectively mitigate, detect and respond to risks.

“We are so pleased that Siemens chose Orange Business Services to be its trusted partner. Deploying, migrating and implementing this huge digital transformation project for Siemens and managing their critical global communications infrastructure underlines our end-to-end integrator expertise in delivering large-scale global projects. We have delivered on Siemens’ objectives by combining SD-WAN technology with cloud-based services and solutions,” commented Aliette Mousnier-Lompre, Interim CEO at Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 271 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2021. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new “Engage 2025” strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

