Medical Fish-Skin Company Kerecis Introduces MariGen Expanse at the SAWC Conference

An economic solution for large wounds treated in the out-patient care setting

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SAWC–Kerecis®, the company pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids in cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection, today announced MariGen™ Expanse, the newest addition to Kerecis’ product offerings for chronic wound management. The announcement was made at the Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) meeting, which is taking place in the Phoenix Convention Center from April 6 to 10, 2022. Kerecis is exhibiting at booth 325.

This pre-meshed, intact-fish-skin graft supports healing and tissue regeneration in large chronic wounds, especially wounds 100 square centimeters (15.5 square inches) and larger that are treated in an out-patient care setting. MariGen Expanse is an extension of Kerecis’ MariGen product line, which has been used to successfully treat tens of thousands of patients, prevented multiple amputations and improved the quality of life for many people around the world.

“Out-patient wound care centers need to effectively and economically treat large, chronic wounds,” said Fertram Sigurjónsson, founder and CEO of Kerecis. “MariGen Expanse addresses this need and enables these wound-care providers to help people suffering from debilitating wounds.”

MariGen Expanse is available now in two pre-meshed sizes: 7×8 centimeters (3×3 inches) and 8×10 centimeters (3×4 inches). Due to its 2:1 meshing, the product can be stretched to cover up to 101 and 144 square centimeters (15 and 22 square inches) respectively.

“Large leg ulcers, which sometimes are circumferential, are hard to heal with limited care options because of their size,” said Dr. Lisa Dadson, DMP. “Within one week of the first application of MariGen Expanse on a large venous leg ulcer, I noticed a decrease in wound size. There was reduced drainage with less redness and swelling. The patient also reported a reduction in pain.”

The Kerecis Intact Fish Skin Technology

Kerecis products are based on fatty-acid-rich, intact fish skin that, when grafted onto damaged human tissue, recruits the body’s own cells and ultimately is converted into living tissue. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin’s original three-dimensional structure and maintains the skin’s inherent natural strength, complexity and molecules (such as Omega3 and other fatty acids). Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than other products.

In addition to the new MariGen product, the company offers three other product lines. GraftGuide addresses the management of burn injuries; and SurgiClose and SurgiBind are designed to address surgical deficiencies.

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection. The Kerecis intact fish skin protects the body’s tissues and enables it to regenerate tissues. The Kerecis sprayable topical and oral formulations protect the body from bacterial and viral infections.

Kerecis is the only approved manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish skin globally. It is the fastest-growing company and one of the top eight in the U.S. biologics-skin and dermal-substitute market, according to SmartTRAK Business Intelligence.

Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle. For more information, visit https://www.kerecis.com.

