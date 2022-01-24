Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has published its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report. The report, which is located on the Company’s website www.medicalpropertiestrust.com, is designed to further acquaint MPT’s stakeholders with the various initiatives the Company has adopted with respect to environmental, social and governance matters. The report provides insight into MPT’s business model and the underlying philosophy that guides our corporate behavior in terms of how we view our responsibility to the environment, our employees, communities, tenants and shareholders.

“We are the second largest non-governmental owner of hospitals in the world with 53 tenants now operating approximately 440 MPT-owned hospitals in 10 different countries,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to tell our story in our inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report about the environmental initiatives we are working on and the actions we are taking to recruit and retain outstanding employees. MPT was named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021 by Modern Healthcare, a highly respected healthcare publication, and we are very grateful for our highly-motivated employees. We also take great pleasure in describing in our report the various ways we give back to the communities we live in and serve,” added Aldag.

Separately, the Company is clarifying its reconciliation to include gains on sale of real estate of $0.75 per share. The updated reconciliation table from net income to normalized funds from operations per share is below.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 2022 Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited) 2022 Guidance – Per Share(1) Low High Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ 1.85 $ 1.89 Participating securities’ share in earnings – – Net income, less participating securities’ share in earnings $ 1.85 $ 1.89 Depreciation and amortization 0.68 0.68 Gain on sale of real estate and other, net (0.75 ) (0.75 ) Funds from operations $ 1.78 $ 1.82 Other adjustments – – Normalized funds from operations $ 1.78 $ 1.82 (1)The guidance is based on current expectations and actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed in this table, which is a forward-looking statement within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the forward-looking statement included in this press release and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our performance.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “objectives”, “outlook”, “guidance” or other similar words, and include statements regarding our strategies, objectives, future expansion and development activities, and expected financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental assistance to hospitals and healthcare providers, including certain of our tenants; (ii) the ability of our tenants, operators and borrowers to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with us, especially as a result of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government regulation of hospitals and healthcare providers in connection with same (as further detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2020); (iii) our expectations regarding annual guidance for net income and NFFO per share; (iv) our success in implementing our business strategy and our ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate acquisitions and investments; (v) the nature and extent of our current and future competition; (vi) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of or lack of access to the capital markets, rising inflation or movements in currency exchange rates; (vii) our ability to obtain debt financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our ability to pursue acquisition and development opportunities and pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due; (viii) increases in our borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the potential phasing out of LIBOR; (ix) international, national and local economic, real estate and other market conditions, which may negatively impact, among other things, the financial condition of our tenants, lenders and institutions that hold our cash balances, and may expose us to increased risks of default by these parties; (x) factors affecting the real estate industry generally or the healthcare real estate industry in particular; (xi) our ability to maintain our status as a REIT for federal and state income tax purposes; (xii) federal and state healthcare and other regulatory requirements, as well as those in the foreign jurisdictions where we own properties; (xiii) the value of our real estate assets, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain equity or debt financing secured by our properties or on an unsecured basis; (xiv) the ability of our tenants and operators to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the our properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract patients; (xv) potential environmental contingencies and other liabilities; (xvi) the risk that property sales, loan repayments, and other capital recycling transactions do not occur; (xvii) the accuracy of our methodologies and estimates regarding environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) metrics, goals and targets, tenant willingness and ability to collaborate towards reporting ESG metrics and meeting ESG goals and targets, and the impact of governmental regulation on our ESG efforts; and (xviii) the risk that the sale by Steward of its Utah operations to HCA does not occur.

The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including the risk factors discussed under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and as updated in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual performance or outcomes may vary materially from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.

Contacts

Drew Babin, CFA, CMA



Senior Managing Director of Corporate Communications



Medical Properties Trust, Inc.



(646) 884-9809



[email protected]