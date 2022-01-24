Wilson & Company Names Seven Additional Shareholders to Further Company Growth

Todd Cencimino, Jon Chesser, Catherine Cochrane, Marc Devos, Ed Latimer, Lucas Reed and Amy Straquadine named company shareholders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects has named seven esteemed individuals as the newest employee shareholders to join the ownership group. In 2003, Wilson & Company expanded its ownership structure and transitioned from a partnership to employee shareholders. These professionals will join the 40 existing employees as a part of the shareholder group.

Todd Cencimino, PE, serves as the company’s transportation operations manager with more than 25 years of experience in planning, design, and construction phases of project development. Cencimino has an extensive background working with municipal, state, and federal agencies, making him an invaluable asset in growing the company’s transportation services.

“Todd has been instrumental in our success and growth in Arizona over the past couple of years, and we are excited that he is now one of Wilson & Company’s shareholders. Todd’s strong technical, client management and leadership skills will serve him well as he continues to grow our business in Arizona,” said Edward Cordova, PE, vice president.

Jon Chesser manages Wilson & Company’s environmental program throughout Colorado and executes work in the transportation, railroad, and municipal industries. Chesser has extensive experience in the public and private sectors, making him an expert in delivering environmental management, clearance, and permitting services for private and public clients at the federal, state, and local levels.

“Jon’s approach to resolving challenges throughout his career, utilizing a strategic, clear communication style, has always served him well as a leader and is one of the reasons we have been lucky to have Jon be part of our organization. That same style and approach will now serve him, and the company well as a shareholder of Wilson & Company,” said Scott Waterman, PE, vice president.

Catherine Cochrane serves as Wilson & Company’s controller and oversees the accounting and finance department’s activities. Cochrane has more than 20 years of experience in the architecture and engineering industry as an accounting professional in various roles.

“As Wilson & Company’s controller, Catherine has responsibility for leading and managing our accounting and payroll functions. Her leadership and unwavering commitment to her team, her colleagues, and our culture of Higher Relationships, while keeping our company’s best interest a priority, is a testament to her being named a shareholder,” said Jim Ross, chief financial officer and senior vice president.

Marc Devos, PE, is a senior transportation engineer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. His expertise includes project management for municipal, state, and private projects focusing on the design of highways, roadways, freight rail, and transit facilities.

“Repeat business is the best way to be successful in our industry, and I don’t know that I’ve ever worked with a leader that defines repeat business better on the most challenging projects Wilson & Company takes on. Regardless of the challenge, Marc has a way of finding a path forward for clients, and now that will serve him and Wilson & Company well as a shareholder,” said Scott Waterman, PE, vice president.

Ed Latimer, PH.D., PE, is an accomplished leader with 35 years of experience in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. Latimer’s areas of expertise include water resources engineering, water quality regulatory compliance, irrigation engineering, and erosion and sediment control technologies.

“Ed Latimer has been instrumental to our Arizona growth vision by putting into place our Higher Relationships principles and practices. It is a great reflection of his commitment to the firm through this successful leadership,” said Steve Salazar, PE, vice president.

Lucas Reed, PE, is a civil engineer and project manager for Wilson & Company’s railroad division with 10 years of design experience in railroad, highway and roadway, structural, drainage, and construction oversight. Reed’s railroad experience includes Class I railroads, shortlines, trans-loading and intermodal facilities, and transit authorities throughout the U.S.

“Lucas has been and continues to be instrumental in anchoring and building Wilson & Company’s California presence. His exemplary relationships within Wilson & Company and externally with clients is a testament to his character and One Company leadership qualities. Wilson & Company is proud Lucas has joined us in ownership and we are looking forward to building a great future with him,” said Andrew Leifheit, PE, SE, senior vice president.

Amy Straquadine is the company’s senior human resources manager with more than 10 years of experience. Straquadine holds a master’s degree in human resources management from the University of New Mexico. She has worked at Wilson & Company since 2014.

“Amy’s leadership and commitment to Wilson & Company and our employees’ welfare and professional growth is evident in her everyday actions, communication and collaboration. Over the last two years, she was key in successfully leading us through a personal and tumultuous time, while fulfilling her human resource and recruiting responsibilities as senior human resources manager,” said Jim Ross, CFO and senior vice president.

Shareholders are leaders at Wilson & Company that are consistent with our purpose, exemplify Higher Relationships and support a “One Company” culture. To learn more about Wilson & Company’s services and core values, visit https://www.wilsonco.com/.

About Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects



Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects, has brought more than 600 people together in 15 offices over nine states to build Higher Relationships through discipline, intensity, collaboration, shared ownership and solutions with our clients, partners and communities. After nearly nine decades of business, professionals continue to hone their craft with us including civil, mechanical, electrical and structural engineering; architecture; planning; biology; surveying; mapping; GIS specializations; drone piloting; financial analyses; program and construction management; inspecting and a growing number of multi-disciplinary specialties. We seek to create value for a diverse client base, including federal and municipal governments, public transportation agencies, railroad companies, industrial and commercial corporations and private developers.

More at wilsonco.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contacts

Emily Clark



[email protected]