Metropolitan Announces Mandatory Conservation Plan Restricting Outdoor Watering to One Day a Week in Response to Drought Crisis
Water Shortage Emergency declared in communities in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, home to 6 million Southern Californians
|
WHAT:
|
Metropolitan Water District will host a media availability after its board of directors declared yesterday a Water Shortage Emergency and implemented an Emergency Water Conservation Program requiring member agencies dependent on State Water Project supplies to dramatically cut water use by restricting outdoor watering to one day a week.
|
WHEN:
|
Today, April 27, 10 a.m.
|
WHERE:
|
Metropolitan Water District headquarters’ outdoor courtyard, 700 N. Alameda St., adjacent to historic Union Station, downtown Los Angeles and streamed on YouTube (not audio or video recording quality).
|
|
|
PARTICIPANTS:
|
Metropolitan board Chairwoman Gloria D. Gray; General Manager Adel Hagekhalil; and Executive Officer Deven Upadhyay.
|
VISUALS:
|
Map of SWP-dependent areas, graphics of snowpack levels, and display of outreach materials on watering restrictions. B-roll footage of reservoirs is accessible here.
|
|
|
BACKGROUND:
|
With unprecedented drought conditions straining state water supplies, Metropolitan does not have enough water this year to meet normal demands in parts of its service area in 2022. In response, Metropolitan’s Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to do something it has never done before – require its member agencies in the State Water Project-dependent areas to restrict outdoor watering to just one day a week, or the equivalent. The board action will affect more than 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.
|
|
The board action also allows for further steps if enough water savings is not achieved, including prohibiting all outdoor watering and placing volumetric limits on supplies.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.
