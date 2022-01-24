Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. Acquires Computer Protection Technology

The acquisition of CPT further strengthens Mitsubishi Electric’s service capabilities in the critical power industry

WARRENDALE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) today announced that the acquisition of Computer Protection Technology (CPT) has been completed. CPT is a leading critical power service and solutions provider in the southern California region. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





Demand for critical power equipment and services escalates as businesses pursue digital initiatives employing mobile, edge computing, internet of things, and data analytics. MEPPI has a long history of successfully satisfying customer needs for continuously reliable power products and solutions that maximize customer uptime. As a professional and experienced provider of critical power services, CPT has established a robust and loyal customer base. This marriage of a renowned critical power systems manufacturer with a leading service provider will create exponential value for customers of both companies.

CPT will maintain base operations in southern California, as a service branch of MEPPI.

About Computer Protection Technology

Computer Protection Technology (CPT) was formed in 1986 in Southern California with field service offices located throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and surrounding counties. CPT is driven to provide personal, honest and reliable Power Protection services. CPT’s commitment to their customers has led to steady, manageable growth over the years. CPT is now viewed as the dominant Critical Power Service Organization in the Region. For more information, visit www.cptups.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) is a U.S. affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation serving the North American power systems, data center, rail transportation, and large visual display markets. MEPPI products include gas circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, power transformers, gas-insulated substations, FACTS, high voltage DC systems, battery energy storage systems, electric generators, nuclear power plant control systems, uninterruptible power supplies, rail transportation equipment, rail signaling systems, and high-definition LED displays. Information on MEPPI’s complete line of products and services can be found at www.MEPPI.com. Information on MEPPI’s Critical Power Solutions Division can be found at www.MitsubishiCritical.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With over 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment.

Contacts

Tim Kovach



Marketing Communications Manager



Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI)



[email protected]

Phone: (724) 778-5275

Jack Bowen



Manager of Marketing and Planning



Critical Power Solutions Division



Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI)



[email protected]

Phone: (724) 742-3429