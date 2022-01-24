MonetaGo Appoints Jairo Romo to Lead Expansion Into Spain

MADRID & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MonetaGo–Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo has appointed Jairo Romo Marugan to lead the business expansion into Spain, effective 1 March.





A consummate tech entrepreneur with a solid background in finance, Romo’s professional experience includes IT transformation programmes at global banks including Santander and BBVA, as well as senior advisory roles at some of the world’s leading digital solutions providers.

He joins MonetaGo from Wipro, where he developed cross-industry fintech solutions for different ecosystems, from the United States to the European Union and Latin America, and also created joint solution offerings with partners to reach new markets and opportunities. During his time at Wipro, he also served as senior advisor to Microsoft’s chief technology officer for Latin America.

Prior to this, he headed up the strategic expansion of California-headquartered UST into Spain, Mexico, Peru and Colombia.

He is an active contributor to cross-industry digital initiatives and is a member of the Hyperledger Indy and Identity and Enterprise Ethereum Alliance working groups.

“Home to some of the world’s leading trade finance banks, Spain’s strategic relationship with Latin America and its proximity to important markets in Europe and Africa make it an obvious choice for the latest phase of MonetaGo’s expansion,” says Jesse Chenard, CEO and founder of MonetaGo. “We’re delighted to have Jairo on board to head up our Spanish operations, and look forward to harnessing his two-decade track record of developing new, disruptive business solutions that bring together the worlds of finance and technology.”

“I have dedicated my career to applying digital technologies to drive better performance across multiple industries and geographies, and nowhere are my skills more relevant today than in global trade, which is being held back by outdated processes, siloed information and rudimentary checks,” says Jairo Romo Marugan. “At MonetaGo, I’m looking forward to making trade faster, better and safer for all.”

About MonetaGo

MonetaGo provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in Trade Finance, and is the world’s foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.

MonetaGo’s Secure Financing platform is proven in production, having been live since March 2018 with substantial transaction throughput.

The Secure Financing solution has been recognised as Best Solution in Trade Finance at the AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards at the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021, and as Most Innovative Use of Blockchain in Banking and Most Effective Bank-Fintech Partnership at the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021.

For more information, visit www.monetago.com.

